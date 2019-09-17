Qcr Holdings (QCRH) Stock Rose While Maltese Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $4.08 Million; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Call) (BABA) Shareholder Hap Trading Has Cut Its Holding as Share Price Declined

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (BABA) by 19.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 33,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 138,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28M, down from 172,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $465.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $178.63. About 3.64M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 07/03/2018 – Lazada’s new seller-friendly measures a boon for entrepreneurs; 19/03/2018 – Last year, Alibaba upped its stake in the Singapore-based firm from 51 percent to 83 percent; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – CERTAIN DEVELOPMENTS WITH RESPECT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE DEAL PROPOSED BY YUNFENG CAPITAL ON JUNE 6, 2016; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: Transaction Is Expected to Close in Early June; 06/03/2018 – China Wants Tech Darlings Like Alibaba and Tencent to List at Home; 23/05/2018 – The 2 biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 13/04/2018 – Russian billionaire sells 49% stake in Brooklyn Nets basketball team to Alibaba co-founder; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP INC – CASH CONSIDERATION OPTION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF COMPANY OR US$20.60 PER ADS OF CO; 07/05/2018 – BABA: It’s said that police are investigating bribery of #Alibaba staff. Some are taking bribes via #btc #eth; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba’s brick-and-mortar mall heralds new growth strategy

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Qcr Holdings Inc (QCRH) by 31.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 120,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.96% . The institutional investor held 260,040 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.07M, down from 380,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qcr Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $607.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $38.52. About 4,803 shares traded. QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) has declined 12.55% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical QCRH News: 18/04/2018 – QCR Holdings 1Q EPS 74c; 18/04/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $86.7 MLN; 22/03/2018 – QCR Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Correct: QCR Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 20/03/2018 – QCR Holdings: Bates Transaction Expected to Close Late in 2Q or Early 3Q of 2018; 23/03/2018 – QCR Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – QCR Holdings, Inc. Welcomes New Director Mary Kay Bates and Announces a Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 18/04/2018 – QCR Holdings Will Continue to Operate SFC Bank Retaining Its Separate Charter and Brand Within the Springfield, Missouri, Market; 20/03/2018 QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Plans To Acquire The Bates Companies; 19/04/2018 – DJ QCR Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QCRH)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.54, from 2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 9 investors sold QCRH shares while 26 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 9.34 million shares or 2.36% more from 9.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase, a New York-based fund reported 4,053 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 0% or 642,614 shares in its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.01% in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). Jacobs Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 371,079 shares. United Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). Indexiq Ltd Liability Company holds 37,404 shares. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0% in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) or 45,735 shares. Invesco Limited holds 13,347 shares. Endicott Mngmt reported 431,079 shares stake. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) for 1,247 shares. Mairs And Pwr Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 125,830 shares. Raymond James Services reported 0% in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Na has invested 0% in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH).

Since April 18, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $13,060 activity.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 20,067 shares to 120,067 shares, valued at $4.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orrstown Finl Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 93,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,308 shares, and has risen its stake in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:UBNK).

Analysts await QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 40.00% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.65 per share. QCRH’s profit will be $14.36 million for 10.58 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by QCR Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.41% EPS growth.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (Put) by 177,000 shares to 249,100 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 36,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,712 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (NYSE:CVS).

