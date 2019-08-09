QCR Holdings Inc. (QCRH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Both QCR Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) and Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Southwest Banks industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QCR Holdings Inc. 34 3.00 N/A 3.05 12.55 Enterprise Financial Services Corp 42 4.41 N/A 3.33 12.51

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of QCR Holdings Inc. and Enterprise Financial Services Corp. Enterprise Financial Services Corp seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to QCR Holdings Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. QCR Holdings Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Enterprise Financial Services Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us QCR Holdings Inc. and Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QCR Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 0.9% Enterprise Financial Services Corp 0.00% 13.9% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

QCR Holdings Inc. is 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.77 beta. In other hand, Enterprise Financial Services Corp has beta of 1.13 which is 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

QCR Holdings Inc. and Enterprise Financial Services Corp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.4% and 72.7%. About 3.8% of QCR Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QCR Holdings Inc. 3.83% 10.13% 12.96% 11.9% -12.55% 19.23% Enterprise Financial Services Corp -2.53% 0.46% -2.04% -7.25% -25.9% 10.76%

For the past year QCR Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Enterprise Financial Services Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Enterprise Financial Services Corp beats QCR Holdings Inc.

QCR Holdings, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. It accepts deposits, and invests in loans/leases and securities. The companyÂ’s deposits include noninterest and interest bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises loans to small and mid-sized businesses; business loans, including lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; term loans for the acquisition of facilities, equipment, and other purposes; commercial and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home improvement, home equity, motor vehicle, and signature loans, as well as small personal credit lines. In addition, it is involved in leasing machinery and equipment to commercial and industrial businesses under direct financing lease contracts; and issuing various trust preferred securities. The company serves the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Des Moines/Ankeny, and Rockford communities. QCR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.