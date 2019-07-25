QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) Reaches $38.18 After 6.00% Up Move; Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) Had 1 Bulls

The stock of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.61% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $38.18. About 58,239 shares traded or 32.16% up from the average. QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) has declined 27.32% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.75% the S&P500. Some Historical QCRH News: 20/03/2018 – QCR Holdings: Bates Transaction Expected to Close Late in 2Q or Early 3Q of 2018; 24/05/2018 – QCR Holdings, Inc. Welcomes New Director Mary Kay Bates and Announces a Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 20/03/2018 – QCR Holdings: In First Full Yr After Bates Merger, 2019, Transaction Expected to Be 0.3% Accretive to EPS Excluding the Impact of Future Consideration; 18/04/2018 – QCR Holdings 1Q EPS 74c; 18/04/2018 – QCR Holdings Will Continue to Operate SFC Bank Retaining Its Separate Charter and Brand Within the Springfield, Missouri, Market; 23/03/2018 – QCR Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $86.7 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Correct: QCR Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 18/04/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS INC – MERGER AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES; 19/04/2018 – DJ QCR Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QCRH)The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $601.65 million company. It was reported on Jul, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $40.47 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:QCRH worth $36.10 million more.

Among 2 analysts covering Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hawaiian Holdings had 8 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, January 28. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Friday, March 8. See Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) latest ratings:

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

23/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $33 New Target: $28 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Hold Downgrade

28/01/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

Since April 18, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $13,060 activity. Ziegler Marie Z. had bought 186 shares worth $6,510 on Thursday, April 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.95, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold QCR Holdings, Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 9.13 million shares or 1.54% more from 8.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Legal General Grp Public Limited Company has invested 0% in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). Mairs And Pwr Incorporated has invested 0.05% in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). 18,845 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Monarch Partners Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) for 16,689 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Com owns 46,295 shares. Ejf Capital Lc holds 7,626 shares. Fire has invested 1.43% of its portfolio in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). Vanguard Gru Incorporated owns 623,506 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 82,730 are held by Millennium Management Ltd Liability Com. Zebra Mgmt Lc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). Jpmorgan Chase reported 3,233 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Regions Fincl Corp invested in 0% or 800 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Co accumulated 7,596 shares or 0% of the stock. Petrus Lta accumulated 7,483 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company has market cap of $601.65 million. The firm operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management divisions. It has a 13.01 P/E ratio. It accepts deposits, and invests in loans/leases and securities.

More notable recent QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “QCR Holdings (QCRH) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “QCR Holdings, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “QCR Holdings Inc (QCRH) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Record Net Income of $13.5 Million for the Second Quarter of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “QCR Holdings (QCRH) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

More notable recent Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Hawaiian Holdings (HA) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Buy Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Airline Stock Roundup: DAL & GOL’s Bullish Q2 Unit Revenue View, HA in Focus – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “China kicks off new Shanghai tech board as it tests new ways to improve volatile stock market – CNBC” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook-style app launches in Vietnam amid tightening internet rules – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

The stock decreased 4.45% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $27.28. About 444,336 shares traded. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has declined 27.53% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HA News: 09/04/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Traffic Statistics; 11/05/2018 – Fiera Capital Corporation Exits Position in Hawaiian Holdings; 12/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS UPDATES EXPECTED METRICS ON NEW ACCOUNTING; 09/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings: Load Factor Increased 1.5 Points to 86.5% in March; 12/03/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Rev $682.6M; 30/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS – RAISED FORECAST FOR FY CASM EX. ITEMS, LOWERED FORECAST FOR ASMS DUE TO UNFORESEEN DELAYS IN DELIVERY OF A321NEOS; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ECONOMIC FUEL COST PER GALLON $2.05 TO $2.15 & ON GAAP BASIS $2.12 TO $2.22; 12/03/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q EPS $2.84; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR 85.2% VS 84.0%