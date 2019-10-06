QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) EPS Estimated At $0.91; Winslow Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Stake

Analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to report $0.91 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 40.00% from last quarter’s $0.65 EPS. QCRH’s profit would be $14.36 million giving it 10.30 P/E if the $0.91 EPS is correct. After having $0.88 EPS previously, QCR Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 3.41% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $37.5. About 18,266 shares traded. QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) has declined 12.55% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical QCRH News: 20/03/2018 – QCR Holdings: Bates Transaction Expected to Close Late in 2Q or Early 3Q of 2018; 18/04/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS INC – MERGER AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES; 20/03/2018 – QCR Holdings: In First Full Yr After Bates Merger, 2019, Transaction Expected to Be 0.3% Accretive to EPS Excluding the Impact of Future Consideration; 20/03/2018 QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Plans To Acquire The Bates Companies; 18/04/2018 – QCR Holdings Will Continue to Operate SFC Bank Retaining Its Separate Charter and Brand Within the Springfield, Missouri, Market; 22/03/2018 – QCR Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – QCR HOLDINGS INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $86.7 MLN; 18/04/2018 – QCR Holdings 1Q EPS 74c; 19/04/2018 – DJ QCR Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QCRH); 18/04/2018 – QCR Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 70c

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) stake by 2.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 125,157 shares as Lowes Cos Inc (LOW)’s stock declined 8.40%. The Winslow Capital Management Llc holds 4.17M shares with $420.67 million value, down from 4.29M last quarter. Lowes Cos Inc now has $82.89B valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $107.42. About 4.17 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s and GE Lighting Expand Partnership to Differentiate Light Bulb Offering; 23/05/2018 – Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: FURTHER PROGRESS ON UNEMPLOYMENT, INFLATION EXPECTED TO BE ONLY GRADUAL; 23/05/2018 – Ackman Takes Roughly $1 Billion Stake in Lowe’s -Update; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square takes $1bn stake in Lowe’s; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MORE LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN THE CASH RATE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: INFLATION GLOBALLY WILL GRADUALLY PICK UP; 21/05/2018 – Lowe’s Companies Inc expected to post earnings of $1.22 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Marvin Ellison President And Chief Executive Officer; 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management Adds AlphaSimplex’s Lowe in Quant Push

Among 7 analysts covering Lowe`s Companies (NYSE:LOW), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Lowe`s Companies has $13700 highest and $9500 lowest target. $122.63’s average target is 14.16% above currents $107.42 stock price. Lowe`s Companies had 16 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of LOW in report on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 22. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Monday, September 16. The company was maintained on Friday, September 13 by Citigroup. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of LOW in report on Monday, September 16 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, August 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Thursday, August 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $12500 target.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05B for 19.75 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Guyasuta Investment Advsr has 2.15% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 205,409 shares. Fund Mgmt reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Dorsey And Whitney Trust Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 8,453 shares. 2.77M were reported by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory. Bokf Na holds 67,742 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Limited holds 0.9% or 7,900 shares. Naples Glob Advsrs Limited Co owns 3,104 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Com invested in 124,119 shares. Fulton Bank & Trust Na has 14,429 shares. Telemus Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Stephens Ar has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Ameriprise has 0.26% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Hilltop holds 0.06% or 2,960 shares. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks holds 0.03% or 19,398 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 0.03% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2,245 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 was made by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24. WARDELL LISA W had bought 250 shares worth $23,725 on Friday, May 24. Another trade for 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 was bought by Frieson Donald.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.54, from 2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 9 investors sold QCR Holdings, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 9.34 million shares or 2.36% more from 9.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 20,001 shares. Iowa Bancorporation reported 16,460 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Geode Limited holds 0% or 180,145 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). Kennedy Cap Management stated it has 0.2% in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). Cap Advisers Ltd invested 0.01% in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability reported 539,900 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0% in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) or 8,770 shares. Petrus Lta has 0.04% invested in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). 233 were reported by Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc). Shell Asset Management has 13,308 shares. Maltese Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 260,040 shares stake. Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 5,642 shares. The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.03% in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH).

Since April 18, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $13,060 activity. Another trade for 186 shares valued at $6,510 was made by Ziegler Marie Z. on Thursday, April 18.