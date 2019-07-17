QCR Holdings Inc. (QCRH) and West Bancorporation Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Contrasting side by side

QCR Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) and West Bancorporation Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Southwest Banks. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QCR Holdings Inc. 34 2.96 N/A 2.94 11.67 West Bancorporation Inc. 21 4.87 N/A 1.71 12.08

Demonstrates QCR Holdings Inc. and West Bancorporation Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. West Bancorporation Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than QCR Holdings Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. QCR Holdings Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents QCR Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) and West Bancorporation Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QCR Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 0.9% West Bancorporation Inc. 0.00% 14.9% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

QCR Holdings Inc. has a 0.7 beta, while its volatility is 30.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. West Bancorporation Inc. on the other hand, has 0.77 beta which makes it 23.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.6% of QCR Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 38.2% of West Bancorporation Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.8% of QCR Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 3.4% are West Bancorporation Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QCR Holdings Inc. 0.29% -1.07% -2.09% -8.3% -27.32% 6.79% West Bancorporation Inc. -2.92% -2.73% -8.23% -3.46% -15.58% 8.12%

For the past year QCR Holdings Inc. was less bullish than West Bancorporation Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors West Bancorporation Inc. beats QCR Holdings Inc.

QCR Holdings, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. It accepts deposits, and invests in loans/leases and securities. The companyÂ’s deposits include noninterest and interest bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises loans to small and mid-sized businesses; business loans, including lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; term loans for the acquisition of facilities, equipment, and other purposes; commercial and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home improvement, home equity, motor vehicle, and signature loans, as well as small personal credit lines. In addition, it is involved in leasing machinery and equipment to commercial and industrial businesses under direct financing lease contracts; and issuing various trust preferred securities. The company serves the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Des Moines/Ankeny, and Rockford communities. QCR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.