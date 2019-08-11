QCR Holdings Inc. (QCRH) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting QCR Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) and its competitors on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Southwest Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

QCR Holdings Inc. has 60.4% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 57.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand QCR Holdings Inc. has 3.8% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 4.73% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has QCR Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QCR Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.60% 0.90% Industry Average 30.58% 10.59% 1.20%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares QCR Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio QCR Holdings Inc. N/A 35 12.55 Industry Average 119.78M 391.68M 14.30

QCR Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for QCR Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QCR Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.71

The potential upside of the peers is 104.12%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of QCR Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QCR Holdings Inc. 3.83% 10.13% 12.96% 11.9% -12.55% 19.23% Industry Average 2.89% 4.06% 5.17% 6.79% 6.97% 14.33%

For the past year QCR Holdings Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

QCR Holdings Inc. has a beta of 0.77 and its 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, QCR Holdings Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.97 which is 2.92% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

QCR Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

QCR Holdings Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.

QCR Holdings, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. It accepts deposits, and invests in loans/leases and securities. The companyÂ’s deposits include noninterest and interest bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises loans to small and mid-sized businesses; business loans, including lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; term loans for the acquisition of facilities, equipment, and other purposes; commercial and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home improvement, home equity, motor vehicle, and signature loans, as well as small personal credit lines. In addition, it is involved in leasing machinery and equipment to commercial and industrial businesses under direct financing lease contracts; and issuing various trust preferred securities. The company serves the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Des Moines/Ankeny, and Rockford communities. QCR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.