Qci Asset Management Upped Pepsico (PEP) Position By $551,806; LendingClub (LC) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Qci Asset Management Inc increased Pepsico (PEP) stake by 2.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Qci Asset Management Inc acquired 4,523 shares as Pepsico (PEP)’s stock rose 13.35%. The Qci Asset Management Inc holds 157,003 shares with $19.24 million value, up from 152,480 last quarter. Pepsico now has $187.83B valuation. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $133.99. About 2.71 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev Up 3%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M

Among 4 analysts covering LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. LendingClub Corp had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold”. The stock of LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, May 8. Maxim Group maintained LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) earned “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, February 20. See LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) latest ratings:

LendingClub Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.31 billion. The Company’s marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for clients and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans and lines of credit. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers investors an opportunity to invest in a range of loans based on term and credit characteristics.

More notable recent LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “LendingClub Announces Reverse Stock Split Effective Date – PRNewswire” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LendingClub: Not All Reverse Splits Are Bad – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “22 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “LendingClub +1.0% after launching balance transfer loans – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.05. About 551,131 shares traded. LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) has risen 1.81% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LC News: 03/05/2018 – LendingClub Investors: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against LendingClub Corporat; 04/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against LendingClub Corporation (LC) and; 25/04/2018 – LendingClub Intends to Oppose the Claims and Work Towards an Early Resolution of the Matter in Federal Court; 04/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against LendingClub Corporation (LC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 08/05/2018 – LendingClub 1Q Loan Originations $2.31B, Up 18% From a Year Earlie; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 25/04/2018 – FTC Accuses LendingClub With Deceiving Consumers; 08/05/2018 – LendingClub’s quarterly loss widens on litigation expenses; 08/05/2018 – LENDINGCLUB 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. $0; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1% Position in LendingClub

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold LendingClub Corporation shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 345.94 million shares or 0.51% less from 347.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 32,414 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 310,000 shares. Norwest Venture Ptnrs X L P holds 12.82M shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 0% or 240,089 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 790 shares. Kpcb Dgf Assocs holds 7.16% or 1.99M shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 40,409 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0% in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC). Fmr Limited Liability Company stated it has 48,500 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc reported 0.03% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 13.58M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC). State Street Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel owns 111,425 shares or 1.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Argent Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.89% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cincinnati Insurance Com stated it has 1.24 million shares or 4.26% of all its holdings. King Wealth, New York-based fund reported 21,969 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt accumulated 93,932 shares or 1.56% of the stock. Bokf Na reported 0.77% stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd has 14,370 shares. Front Barnett Associates Limited Liability Company owns 123,224 shares. Guardian Investment stated it has 1.53% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). California-based Mar Vista Investment Prns Limited Liability has invested 1.92% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Clark Capital Mngmt Gru reported 6,673 shares. Moreover, Marathon Capital has 0.14% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2,567 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 2.86% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1,677 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,836 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $130 target. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of PEP in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Thursday, April 18. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $137 target. As per Thursday, April 18, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. Macquarie Research upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $126 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital.