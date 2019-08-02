Qci Asset Management Upped Its Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Position by $1.14 Million; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shareholder Hilltop Holdings Has Boosted Stake by $2.08 Million as Stock Price Declined

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 11,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 212,491 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.51 million, up from 201,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $111.49. About 2.97 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $28; 14/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan’s former head of blockchain Amber Baldet announced a new blockchain start-up called Clovyr; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM INC CRCM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan applies to re-enter China securities market; 28/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Galler Says Markets Stay Volatile Until Year’s End (Video); 23/05/2018 – BAE SYSTEMS PLC BAES.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 600P FROM 550P; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan’s first-quarter profit easily tops expectations; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Private Bank Adds Matthews for Sustainable Investing

Hilltop Holdings Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 76.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc bought 35,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 81,365 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81 million, up from 46,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $55.64. About 6.71M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON – ANNOUNCED COMMENCEMENT OF 13 SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 21/04/2018 – Telecom standards group puts new technology on hold in wake of U.S. probe; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 332,938 shares to 6,062 shares, valued at $289,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 26,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,145 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "If You Own Wells Fargo Stock, Non-Interest Income Is a Real Worry – Investorplace.com" on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "JPMorgan Chase Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" on July 15, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by CROWN JAMES S.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" on June 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Verizon Software-Defined Interconnect enables Private IP network connectivity in minutes – GlobeNewswire" published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga" on August 01, 2019.

