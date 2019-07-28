Qci Asset Management Upped Its Granite Construction (GVA) Stake; New Generation Advisors Has Cut Its Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Position by $1.15 Million

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 115,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 52.56% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 519,122 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66 million, down from 634,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.73. About 657,963 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 54.50% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 03/04/2018 – Maglan Cap Delivers Letter to Consolidated Commun Bd of Directors; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL CALLS ON CNSL TO REPURCHASE BONDS TO RETIRE DEBT; 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches New Data and Voice Solutions for Small and Medium Businesses; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss $11.3M; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Capital Delivers Letter to Consolidated Communications Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches SD-WAN; 16/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3; 06/03/2018 Kansas CC: Audit of Consolidated Communications Enterprise Services, Inc. by KUSF Administrator; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS REAFFIRMS FORECAST

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 43.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 99,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 326,487 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.09M, up from 227,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.64. About 293,481 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 26.32% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 10/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Shareholder Linden Capital Says Price in February Deal for Sale to Granite Is Too Low; 22/03/2018 – Granite Construction Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP-INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST ANY PROPOSALS PRESENTED TO LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO STOCKHOLDERS FOR APPROVAL AT UPCOMING SPECIAL MEETING; 03/04/2018 – Granite Acquires LiquiForce; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Laurel Krzeminski to Retire as CFO in 2nd Half of 2018; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED; 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – KRZEMINSKI WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold CNSL shares while 42 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 53.46 million shares or 7.30% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of America De invested in 0% or 255,935 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) for 99 shares. Amer Rech & Management accumulated 3,000 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0% stake. Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Raymond James & has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Vanguard Incorporated has 7.65M shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 27,594 shares. Raymond James Na reported 11,857 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) or 285,857 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 40,384 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board has 62,453 shares. 17,882 were reported by Piedmont Investment Advsrs. Eastern Bank stated it has 0.01% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL).

More notable recent Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Consolidated Communications Expands Fiber Network and Broadband Services to Willis, Texas – GlobeNewswire” on September 24, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Consolidated Communications Completes 500000 Broadband Upgrades throughout Northern New England – GlobeNewswire” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Consolidation Communications Disappointing Performance – What’s Next? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.00% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $43,400 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of Mellon holds 1.05 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Ser Of The Southwest Tx stated it has 45,827 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Inc Md owns 29,648 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Comerica Bank invested 0.02% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 511,057 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.01% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr stated it has 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability reported 194,982 shares. Franklin Resource holds 0.02% or 708,761 shares in its portfolio. Community invested in 214,264 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company New York reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Advisory Alpha Lc has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Sterling Mgmt Lc stated it has 31,715 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Grp Inc, New York-based fund reported 120,337 shares.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 42,752 shares to 99,175 shares, valued at $11.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 42,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,347 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).