Qci Asset Management Trimmed Universal Display (OLED) Holding; Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS)’s Sentiment Is 1.29

Axis Capital Holdings LTD (AXS) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.56, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 116 hedge funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 90 trimmed and sold equity positions in Axis Capital Holdings LTD. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 66.51 million shares, down from 72.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Axis Capital Holdings LTD in top ten stock positions increased from 3 to 5 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 76 Increased: 87 New Position: 29.

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased Universal Display Corporation (OLED) stake by 12.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 15,737 shares as Universal Display Corporation (OLED)’s stock rose 34.16%. The Qci Asset Management Inc holds 110,359 shares with $16.87M value, down from 126,096 last quarter. Universal Display Corporation now has $10.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.63% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $212.69. About 476,157 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 20/03/2018 – It seems that Ray soneira; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q Rev $43.6M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Universal Display; 07/03/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Certification; 17/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation to Showcase Phosphorescent OLEDs and Organic Vapor Jet Printing at SID Display Week 2018; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY – FIRST HALF OF YEAR BEING IMPACTED BY SOFT PREMIUM SMARTPHONE MARKET; IN SECOND HALF, EXPECT TO SEE PICK-UP IN OLED PANEL DEMAND; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Universal Display; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Universal Display; 09/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Capital Returns Management Llc holds 6.15% of its portfolio in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited for 209,750 shares. Paradice Investment Management Llc owns 1.36 million shares or 5.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kempner Capital Management Inc. has 3.23% invested in the company for 89,278 shares. The Massachusetts-based Srb Corp has invested 2.49% in the stock. Prospector Partners Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 233,900 shares.

The stock increased 0.16% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $64.04. About 355,665 shares traded. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) has risen 12.47% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 11/04/2018 – AXIS Cap Provides Supplemental Fincl Info Related to the Realignment of Its Accident & Health Business; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY SHR $0.75; 27/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 11/05/2018 – MONTECARLO LTD MNTE.BO – BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO THE IPO ARE EDELWEISS, AXIS CAPITAL AND IDFC BANK; 16/04/2018 – AXIS Launches Cyber Center of Excellence; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – 4 MAJOR DIVISIONS WILL BE SUPPORTED BY 2 ENABLING TEAMS, REINSURANCE PRODUCTS AND REINSURANCE SERVICES; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS- DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE $52.57, A DECREASE OF 2% COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER, AND A 11% DECREASE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS; 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital; 18/04/2018 – AXIS Re Names Megan Thomas as Chief Underwriting Officer; 05/03/2018 – Officer Wilson Disposes 715 Of Axis Capital Holdings Ltd

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.38 billion. It operates through two divisions, Insurance and Reinsurance. It has a 49 P/E ratio. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

