Qci Asset Management Trimmed Its Servicenow (NOW) Holding by $1.86 Million; Share Price Rose; Private Advisor Group Holding in Ingersoll (IR) Has Lifted by $869,161

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 7,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 66,323 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.35M, down from 73,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $9.05 during the last trading session, reaching $256.81. About 3.45 million shares traded or 101.91% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 186.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 8,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 12,485 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 4,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $118. About 1.73 million shares traded or 26.62% up from the average. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY NET REV FROM CONT OPS $ 3,385 MLN VS $3,001 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Net $120.4M; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – WORKING CAPITAL / REVENUE ON TRACK FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL RAND SEES EXCEEDING HIGH END OF RANGE ON YEAR EPS; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Rev $3.38B; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 11/05/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 17/05/2018 – Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC Now Serving Ductless Customers; 11/05/2018 – lngersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bloom Tree Partners Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 85,912 shares. Bp Public Ltd Co stated it has 22,000 shares. Telemus Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.11% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0.08% or 119,972 shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.1% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas, New York-based fund reported 11,740 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd invested in 0.17% or 127,145 shares. Moody Bancshares Division stated it has 32,990 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1,724 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Co stated it has 1,333 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. National Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.06% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 35,586 are owned by Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Com. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Company accumulated 49,876 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Communication reported 10,882 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,338 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $5.53 million activity. The insider LUDDY FREDERIC B sold $5.06 million. 6,884 shares were sold by WADORS PATRICIA L, worth $1.53 million on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.98 million for 279.14 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 14,527 shares to 774,322 shares, valued at $21.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Charles Cp New Com (NYSE:SCHW) by 16,634 shares in the quarter, for a total of 351,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Invest Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 3,498 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America, New York-based fund reported 694 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 5,410 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Yhb Investment Advisors, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,090 shares. Moreover, Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Guardian Cap Lp invested in 3,415 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Johnson Fin Grp owns 350 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Co reported 1,430 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Wesbanco Bank has 0.11% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Atria Invs Limited Liability holds 7,563 shares. Whittier Tru stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Inv House Limited Company reported 2,400 shares. First Manhattan has 2,851 shares. Origin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 1.79% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Manchester Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 1,713 shares in its portfolio.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58 billion and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 119,041 shares to 739,419 shares, valued at $18.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VCR) by 4,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,437 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

