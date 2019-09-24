Qci Asset Management Trimmed Its Flir Systems (FLIR) Stake; Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Sentiment Is 1.11

Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.06, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 262 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 237 sold and reduced stakes in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 99.14 million shares, down from 100.64 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ameriprise Financial Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 33 Reduced: 204 Increased: 177 New Position: 85.

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased Flir Systems Inc (FLIR) stake by 97.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 223,532 shares as Flir Systems Inc (FLIR)’s stock declined 6.28%. The Qci Asset Management Inc holds 5,428 shares with $294,000 value, down from 228,960 last quarter. Flir Systems Inc now has $7.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $53.35. About 1.26M shares traded or 54.12% up from the average. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – FLIR SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.11 TO $2.16, EST. $2.10; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Extends CEO Jim Cannon’s Employment Agreement Through April 2022; 22/04/2018 – DJ FLIR Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIR); 01/05/2018 – FLIR Introduces Saros, FLIR’s Next-Generation Outdoor Perimeter Security Camera Line for Commercial Businesses; 09/05/2018 – SourceSecurity: FLIR introduces Saros outdoor perimeter security camera for commercial businesses; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $1.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.76 BLN TO $1.79 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Brown Small Company Adds Alarm.com, Exits Flir

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $80.00M for 22.61 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 129 reduced holdings. only 51 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 115.23 million shares or 0.67% more from 114.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connable Office Inc owns 6,618 shares. Raymond James And Associate holds 274,213 shares. D E Shaw And Inc accumulated 1.41M shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Com holds 56,300 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Cibc holds 0.02% or 46,035 shares. Argent Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.06M shares or 2.18% of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability has 4,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth reported 0.03% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Com accumulated 13,395 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 1.90M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Swiss State Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Northern Tru has 1.45 million shares. 6,750 were accumulated by Fincl Svcs. Proshare Advisors Lc invested in 15,080 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Service Ltd Liability Co accumulated 833 shares or 0% of the stock.

Qci Asset Management Inc increased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) stake by 2,661 shares to 136,114 valued at $29.02 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) stake by 45,161 shares and now owns 371,648 shares. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) was raised too.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp holds 4.82% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for 2.40 million shares. Boyar Asset Management Inc. owns 29,976 shares or 3.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Northrock Partners Llc has 3.03% invested in the company for 73,027 shares. The Missouri-based Atwood & Palmer Inc has invested 2.83% in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 2.94 million shares.

Analysts await Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $3.99 earnings per share, up 6.68% or $0.25 from last year’s $3.74 per share. AMP’s profit will be $522.18 million for 9.05 P/E if the $3.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.06 actual earnings per share reported by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.72% negative EPS growth.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services and products to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $18.90 billion. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. It has a 10.64 P/E ratio. The Company’s Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force.