Qci Asset Management Trimmed Holding in Universal Display (OLED) by $2.39 Million; Crestwood Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Position in Visa (V) by $2.36 Million

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 24.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 15,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 45,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.17 million, down from 61,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $409.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $180.05. About 556,163 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Display Corporation (OLED) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 15,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 41.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,359 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87M, down from 126,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Display Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $196.8. About 31,614 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 68.03% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.60% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 15 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q Rev $43.6M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Universal Display; 14/05/2018 – DSAM Partners Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Universal Display: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q EPS 13c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold OLED shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Asset stated it has 2,068 shares. Moreover, Coastline Tru Com has 0.2% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Synovus Financial has 0% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 400 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Lc reported 22 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 6,100 were reported by Riverhead Cap Ltd Company. State Common Retirement Fund reported 100,100 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs accumulated 4,219 shares. Parkside Finance Comml Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Parsons Capital Management Ri has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Primecap Ca reported 4.77M shares stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.01% or 20,000 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 185,058 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.09% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 11,400 shares. Cornerstone Incorporated holds 0% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) or 11 shares. Assetmark stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED).

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Software Tech (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4,932 shares to 146,083 shares, valued at $18.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.46 EPS, up 100.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.23 per share. OLED’s profit will be $21.82M for 106.96 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.30% negative EPS growth.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75B and $176.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9,072 shares to 57,780 shares, valued at $10.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.02B for 33.84 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.