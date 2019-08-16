Qci Asset Management Trimmed By $2.39 Million Its Universal Display (OLED) Holding; Last Week Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Coverage

Among 5 analysts covering Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Delta Air Lines has $85 highest and $6100 lowest target. $70.50’s average target is 20.97% above currents $58.28 stock price. Delta Air Lines had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, April 3. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. Credit Suisse maintained Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) rating on Thursday, April 11. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $68 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Wednesday, April 3. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7. Raymond James maintained the shares of DAL in report on Thursday, April 11 with “Outperform” rating. See Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) latest ratings:

10/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Imperial Capital New Target: $61.0000 63.0000

03/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Stephens \U0026 Co. 70.0000

20/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley

11/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $68 New Target: $70 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $60 New Target: $68 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $37 New Target: $68 Maintain

03/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $80 New Target: $85 Maintain

03/04/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $62 New Target: $71 Maintain

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $66 Maintain

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased Universal Display Corporation (OLED) stake by 12.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 15,737 shares as Universal Display Corporation (OLED)’s stock rose 34.16%. The Qci Asset Management Inc holds 110,359 shares with $16.87 million value, down from 126,096 last quarter. Universal Display Corporation now has $9.94B valuation. The stock increased 2.02% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $210.98. About 266,378 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold OLED shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,970 were reported by Brown Advisory Inc. 7,253 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company. Cutter And Company Brokerage holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 2,120 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Badgley Phelps Bell reported 0.04% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 46 shares. Highstreet Asset has 6 shares. Montag A And Assoc holds 7,120 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Griffin Asset Management holds 10.74% or 496,734 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru owns 269 shares. 15,100 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Ww Asset accumulated 0.02% or 2,417 shares. 14,275 were reported by Creative Planning.

Qci Asset Management Inc increased Alphabet Inc. Class C stake by 920 shares to 24,726 valued at $29.01 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Hexo Corp stake by 118,275 shares and now owns 151,675 shares. Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) was raised too.

More notable recent Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: OLED, LYFT, MAR – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Universal Display Corporation’s (NASDAQ:OLED) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for Universal Display (OLED) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Universal Display has $22300 highest and $140 lowest target. $174.50’s average target is -17.29% below currents $210.98 stock price. Universal Display had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Susquehanna. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Friday, August 2. Roth Capital maintained Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Roth Capital has “Buy” rating and $172 target. On Monday, May 6 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of OLED in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Susquehanna.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold Delta Air Lines, Inc. shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 446,498 are held by Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 1.04M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Polaris Greystone Gp Lc reported 19,596 shares. Azimuth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Cleararc Capital owns 15,010 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 84,300 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Partners reported 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Cwm Ltd Co reported 1,085 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 460,076 shares. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.14% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). First Tru Advisors L P reported 406,496 shares stake. Moreover, Los Angeles And Equity Research has 0.08% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Benjamin F Edwards And Inc has 0% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 810 shares. 477 were accumulated by Howe & Rusling. Qs Invsts Ltd Company invested in 0.02% or 29,916 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $265.56 million activity. BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC bought $265.23 million worth of stock.

The stock increased 2.05% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $58.28. About 2.14M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 30/05/2018 – DELTA: HIGHER FUEL PRICES BARRIER FOR CARRIERS ADDING CAPACITY; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air March Available Seat Miles Up 3.0; 07/03/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CANCELLED ~230 REGIONAL FLIGHTS IN NY AIRPORTS; 12/03/2018 – DELTA WILL CANCEL 175 FLIGHTS TUESDAY ON STORM; 12/04/2018 – DELTA: AMEX CO-BRANDED CARD TO CONTRIBUTE $3.3 BILLION IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – Airlines must continue to accept service animals -U.S. agency; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q CASM-Ex Fuel and Profit Charing Up 1% to 3%; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS WILL FOCUS ON MIAMI-HAVANA, ATLANTA-HAVANA ROUTES; 19/05/2018 – DELTA AIR SEEKS DELAY STARTING 2ND MIAMI-HAVANA FLIGHT; 13/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines Expects $244M in Incremental Tax Expense

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Delta Retools Its Regional Network — and More Changes Are Coming – Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Delta, Viacom And More ‘Fast Money Picks’ For August 6 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Large-Cap Stocks to Short – Investorplace.com” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Delta Air Lines to slash flights at Tokyo Narita Airport, increase presence in Haneda – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Air fares break higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.