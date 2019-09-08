Qci Asset Management Stake in General Dynamics (GD) Increased by $1.20 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Share Price Declined, Holder Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Trimmed Holding by $1.16 Million

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 11.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 8,979 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 72,138 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.36 million, down from 81,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $114.05. About 2.75M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of Cancer; 02/04/2018 – SELLAS LIFE SCIENCES GROUP INC – ADDITION OF NEUVAX TO HERCEPTIN DID NOT RESULT IN ANY ADDITIONAL CARDIOTOXICITY COMPARED TO HERCEPTIN ALONE; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – ANOTHER ONGOING PHASE 3 STUDY OF CYRAMZA IN EGFR-POSITIVE NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER IS ONGOING, WITH EXPECTED PFS DATA READOUT IN LATE 2018; 10/05/2018 – BioWorld [Reg]: Lilly strikes $1.6B deal to buy I-O player Armo; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 20/04/2018 – Lilly Previously Announced That Cyramza Trial Met Primary Endpoint of Investigator-Assisted Progression-Free Survival; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LYNPARZA TRIAL MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 7,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 75,854 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.84 million, up from 68,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $192.67. About 682,533 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 12/04/2018 – Gulfstream Leads Industry in Cabin Connectivity; 12/03/2018 – General Dynamics wins $696 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics raises bid for sector peer CSRA to fend off CACI; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL VALUE OF $300M; 09/04/2018 – BAE Systems Wins Additional Mk110 Naval Guns Contract for U.S. Navy LCS; 20/03/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: CSRA Rebuffs CACI Bid; Sweetens Deal With General Dynamics; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – ON MARCH 23, ENTERED INTO RESIGNATION & APPOINTMENT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS RESIGNING ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT; 14/05/2018 – Gulfstream G500 And G600 Highlight Their High-Speed Performance With Tandem City-Pair Records; 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Board Increases Dividend; 18/03/2018 – CSRA Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Management Inc reported 3,640 shares stake. Hudock Cap Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 36 shares. Bath Savings Tru has invested 0.05% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). 1,179 are held by Csat Inv Advisory Lp. Perkins Coie Tru Co owns 550 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl has 2,696 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Transamerica Advsrs accumulated 6 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 0% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). The Idaho-based Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.44% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Washington Tru Com invested 0.04% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Edgemoor Inv Advsr Incorporated holds 1.4% or 62,839 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 7,176 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mu Investments invested in 3.79% or 35,000 shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 148,654 shares. Essex Fin Services reported 0.65% stake.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canopy Growth Corp by 125,788 shares to 235,944 shares, valued at $10.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) by 15,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,359 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $26.87 million activity. $50,281 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was bought by Smiley Joshua L on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Park National Oh has 0.41% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Covington Capital Management invested in 0.08% or 9,400 shares. D E Shaw Com Incorporated holds 813,824 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 2,149 were reported by Tiemann Investment Advisors Limited Com. 7,701 were accumulated by Valley Advisers. Marietta Investment Prtn Lc holds 0.64% or 15,571 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar accumulated 41,135 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Johnson Finance Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0.01% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Sei Investments Com holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 604,321 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.37% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Northpointe Capital Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Crawford Investment Counsel invested in 11,982 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% or 202,883 shares in its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank holds 4,354 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 19.94 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 8,222 shares to 71,738 shares, valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VIS) by 17,666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

