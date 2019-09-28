Qci Asset Management Stake in Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Has Upped by $350,000 as Share Value Rose; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stock Rose While Quantitative Systematic Strategies Has Trimmed Its Position by $433,840

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) by 1204.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 5,415 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $382,000, up from 415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 169.01% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 18/05/2018 – SOCGEN TO GAUGE BANK APPETITE FOR THE FUNDRAISING THIS MONTH; 04/04/2018 – MIDSTATES PETROLEUM – AS PER SALE AGREEMENT, CO’S UNIT TO SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ITS WELLS, RELATED LEASES LOCATED IN ANADARKO BASIN IN TEXAS, OKLAHOMA; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA EXPECTS 13 OIL, GAS CONCESSIONS IN VACA MUERTA SHALE PLAY TO ADOPT INCENTIVE PLAN AIMED TO MOVE PROJECTS FROM PILOT PHASE TO DEVELOPMENT PHASE -ENERGY MIN; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO’S ADVISER SOCIETE GENERALE HAS RECEIVED INTEREST FOR $12 BLN IN COVER AND DIRECT LENDING FROM EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES; 10/04/2018 – ONGC VIDESH PARTNER IN ANADARKO’S MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECT; 30/04/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at Conference May 14; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 40C; 13/04/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $74; 29/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 11/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 48.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 6,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 6,859 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $469,000, down from 13,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $63.14. About 962,757 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – PLANS TO ISSUE A FULL NOTICE TO PROCEED TO BECHTEL TO CONTINUE CONSTRUCTION WHICH BEGAN IN LATE 2017 UNDER LIMITED NOTICE TO PROCEED; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY CEO JACK FUSCO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 22/03/2018 – Cheniere Faces Ruling on Gas Leak U.S. Sees as `Serious Hazard’; 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 21/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 21 (Table); 05/03/2018 Cheniere and GAIL Celebrate Commencement of 20-year LNG Contract; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 30/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Presenting at Conference May 14; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26M and $531.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 38,608 shares to 66,532 shares, valued at $830,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 10,232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL).

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $51.36M for 78.93 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Missouri-based Comm Financial Bank has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Cwh Capital Mgmt holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 52,205 shares. Group One Trading Lp invested 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) has 489 shares. D E Shaw And holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 97,184 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can stated it has 195,928 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Barnett And reported 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Columbus Hill Mgmt LP stated it has 20,000 shares. Stephens Inc Ar owns 4,289 shares. Moreover, Stifel Financial has 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 60,681 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Advisory Research has 390,705 shares. Kingfisher Cap Lc holds 1.35% or 31,864 shares. Sandler Capital Mngmt reported 146,822 shares. 26,070 were reported by Qs Invsts Limited Com.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 13,649 shares to 29,698 shares, valued at $8.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab U.S. Mid (SCHM) by 13,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,380 shares, and cut its stake in Is.

