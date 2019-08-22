Qci Asset Management Position in Walt Disney Com (DIS) Has Lifted by $321,900 as Valuation Rose; As Baxter Intl (BAX) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Strategy Asset Managers Has Cut Its Holding by $1.61 Million

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 80.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold 19,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 4,974 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 24,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $87.31. About 1.32 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2Q Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 71c; 14/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016673 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adj EPS $3.60-Adj EPS $3.75; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale Of RECOTHROM® And PREVELEAK® To Baxter; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS FORECAST; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER: U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION SYSTEM; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adjusted Operating Margin 20%-21%; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Baxter to ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Baxter CEO Sees New Products, Expansion Driving Growth (Video); 08/05/2018 – Baxter Boosts Quarterly Dividend By 19%, Effective July — MarketWatch

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Com (DIS) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 2,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 170,510 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.93M, up from 167,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $135.76. About 6.01M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/04/2018 – Solo: A Star Wars Story Product Lands at Retail; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 09/03/2018 – DIS: $4B FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES $2.25B 5-YEAR CREDIT PACT; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53 million and $444.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 18,449 shares to 41,079 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 22,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $430.54M for 25.99 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 91,344 shares to 346,461 shares, valued at $11.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 84,413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,457 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

