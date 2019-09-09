Qci Asset Management Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Has Increased by $1.42 Million as Shares Rose; As Cdn Natural Res (CNQ) Stock Declined, Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Upped by $4.83 Million Its Stake

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 7,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 86,934 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.69 million, up from 79,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $211.76. About 1.24M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs president Schwartz to retire; 07/03/2018 – AFFECTED STAFF HAVE ALREADY NEGOTIATED AND SIGNED GERMAN EMPLOYMENT CONTRACTS; 25/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 23/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS COMMENTS ON ALUMINUM OUTLOOK, SANCTIONS IN NOTE; 16/05/2018 – Goldman aims to preserve pre-IPO culture, even as partnership dwindles; 01/05/2018 – Federal Reserve Board, New York State Fine Goldman Sachs Total of $110 Million for Forex Practices; 26/03/2018 – Chris Newlands: Big @FinancialNews scoop: Goldman Sachs investigates historic claim of attempted rape…More to follow on; 08/05/2018 – Sprint at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO SAYS NO SHARE REPURCHASES SEEN FOR SECOND QUARTER; 29/05/2018 – Goldman, Morgan Stanley at Odds Over Loonie’s Outlook Before BOC

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Cdn Natural Res (CNQ) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 179,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 23.24M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $638.13M, up from 23.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Cdn Natural Res for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.79B market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $24.66. About 1.91M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on; 16/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: SHELL TO SELL STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR $3.3B; 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 08/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake (Correct); 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canopy Growth Corp by 125,788 shares to 235,944 shares, valued at $10.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transcat Inc (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 30,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,054 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 245,212 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Perkins Coie Tru Company holds 350 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Glob Thematic Limited Liability Corp has invested 4.82% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). North Star Asset Incorporated reported 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Old Second National Bank Of Aurora stated it has 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Burt Wealth Advisors accumulated 40 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.23% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Strs Ohio holds 0.27% or 310,206 shares. Meeder Asset Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 19 shares. Aspen Invest Mngmt accumulated 2,999 shares. Maple Capital Management holds 1.3% or 28,882 shares. Davis Selected Advisers invested in 0.25% or 267,202 shares. Lockheed Martin Inv Mgmt Co reported 0.18% stake. Harris Assocs Limited Partnership holds 0.48% or 1.35 million shares in its portfolio.

