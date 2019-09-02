Qci Asset Management Position in Bristol (BMY) Has Cut by $15.65 Million as Market Value Declined; Us Bancorp (USB) Share Value Rose While Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Lifted Holding

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 98.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 332,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 6,062 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $289,000, down from 339,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 8.13 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 19/05/2018 – 5.0 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 159KM S OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Housing Authority Thu, 3/8/2018, 10:00 AM; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO PLUS LOW-DOSE YERVOY COMBINATION REDUCES RISK OF PROGRES; 15/03/2018 – Exelixis Submits U.S. Supplemental New Drug Application for CABOMETYX® (Cabozantinib) for Previously Treated Advanced; 02/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Mon, 4/2/2018, 7:45 PM; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY SAY ELIQUIS USE ASSOCIATED W/ LOWER RATES OF STROKE; 15/04/2018 – #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 266.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 68,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 93,900 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53M, up from 25,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.69. About 4.98 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends; 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Princeton Strategies Group Inc Limited Liability Company reported 0.34% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). The United Kingdom-based Artemis Invest Management Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.28% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 48,319 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Hl Services Limited Liability reported 2.06% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Cleararc Cap holds 36,513 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. First Natl stated it has 4,336 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 105,310 shares. Professional Advisory holds 324,784 shares or 3.14% of its portfolio. Pggm Invs owns 1.57M shares. Middleton & Company Inc Ma has invested 0.35% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Horan Cap Advisors Lc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 20,400 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 13.93M shares. Sky Invest Gru Ltd Llc owns 11,050 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. The New Jersey-based Dumont & Blake Inv Advisors Limited has invested 0.44% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Communication Services Select Sector Spdr Fund by 53,600 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $69.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Growth Etf (EFG) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,689 shares, and cut its stake in Health Care Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLV).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. On Thursday, May 16 Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 5,000 shares.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.73B for 11.45 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 7,450 shares to 86,934 shares, valued at $16.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Software Tech (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4,932 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Charles Cp New Com (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lvm Cap Ltd Mi reported 12,137 shares. King Wealth has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Brinker Capital has 0.1% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 33,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Management invested in 0.04% or 636,397 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust owns 21,668 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 42,594 were reported by Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.67% or 161,280 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Group Lc invested in 0.11% or 30,801 shares. Cap Inv Counsel Incorporated accumulated 6,156 shares or 0.11% of the stock. High Pointe Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.91% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Rnc Cap Mngmt accumulated 859,292 shares or 2.86% of the stock. Howard Mgmt stated it has 36,316 shares. Park Avenue Ltd Company invested in 0.03% or 10,408 shares. 15,300 were accumulated by Cypress Asset Management Tx.