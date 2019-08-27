Qci Asset Management Lowered Transcat (TRNS) Position; Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Morrison Wm Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Morrison Wm Supermarkets PLC has GBX 260 highest and GBX 205 lowest target. GBX 241.67’s average target is 32.64% above currents GBX 182.2 stock price. Morrison Wm Supermarkets PLC had 15 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 255 target in Monday, August 12 report. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 20. The stock of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) earned “Market Perform” rating by Bernstein on Thursday, March 28. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by UBS. See Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) latest ratings:

20/08/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 265.00 New Target: GBX 230.00 Maintain

12/08/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 265.00 New Target: GBX 255.00 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 195.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 235.00 Maintain

05/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 195.00 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 260.00 Maintain

03/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 260.00 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 265.00 Maintain

01/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 235.00 Maintain

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased Transcat Inc (TRNS) stake by 65.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 30,401 shares as Transcat Inc (TRNS)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Qci Asset Management Inc holds 16,054 shares with $369,000 value, down from 46,455 last quarter. Transcat Inc now has $162.10 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.19. About 15,066 shares traded. Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has risen 4.70% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.70% the S&P500.

Qci Asset Management Inc increased Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 3,590 shares to 81,059 valued at $15.55M in 2019Q1. It also upped Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 14,527 shares and now owns 774,322 shares. Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) was raised too.

More notable recent Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Transcat Strengthens Team with Addition of Vice President, Service Operations – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Insiders Own Shares In Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for May 21, 2019 : JWN, TOL, PSTG, SE, URBN, CRMT, OOMA, TRNS, PXS – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Analysts await Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 5.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.2 per share. TRNS’s profit will be $1.39 million for 29.20 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Transcat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold TRNS shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 4.37 million shares or 4.39% more from 4.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% stake. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc) accumulated 141 shares. Grandeur Peak Global Ltd Llc holds 0.14% or 53,543 shares. Minerva Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 5.08% or 395,892 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 1,586 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 0% in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) or 145,956 shares. Invesco reported 0% in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) or 44,100 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 13,977 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0% or 7,703 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) for 2,228 shares. Northern Trust holds 0% or 24,996 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Perritt Cap Management reported 35,000 shares stake. Ancora Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 219,792 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 4.37 billion GBP. The firm is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing. It has a 18.04 P/E ratio. It operates through 491 stores.