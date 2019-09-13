Qci Asset Management Lowered Flir Systems (FLIR) Stake as Market Value Declined; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Wildcat Capital Management Lifted Position

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 58.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 66,553 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.85 million, up from 42,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $187.87. About 6.00M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Facebook, Inc. (FB) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 18/04/2018 – Facebook Designing Own Computer Chips, Says Bloomberg — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: MAKING TERMS CLEARER WITHOUT NEW RIGHTS TO USE DATA; 24/04/2018 – WHATSAPP SAYS IT IS NOT CURRENTLY SHARING ACCOUNT INFORMATION TO IMPROVE USERS’ PRODUCT & ADS EXPERIENCE ON FACEBOOK; 19/04/2018 – Doina Chiacu: Exclusive: Facebook to put 1.5 billion users out of reach of new EU privacy law; 20/03/2018 – The probes follow a weekend of turmoil for Facebook after reports that Cambridge Analytica gained access to the data of more than 50 million users; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Ordered to Comply With U.S. Tax Probe of Irish Unit; 19/04/2018 – The fault does not lie with Facebook, the researchers said, but more can be done by Facebook and other social login providers to prevent abuse; 22/03/2018 – In Shadow of Facebook, Cashless Sweden Fears Data Privacy Risks; 06/04/2018 – Facebook isn’t actually committed to privacy, says a business school professor

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Flir Systems Inc (FLIR) by 97.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 223,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 5,428 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $294,000, down from 228,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Flir Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $52.9. About 174,225 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Adds Maxar Technologies, Exits Flir: 13F; 21/05/2018 – WINTON ADDED FLIR, POOL, CVCO, PLCE, CENT IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Lorex Technology Launches Exclusive 2k HD MPX 8 Camera Security System Give-a-Way; 10/04/2018 – Brown Small Company Adds Alarm.com, Exits Flir; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $2.11-Adj EPS $2.16; 01/05/2018 – FLIR Introduces Saros, FLIR’s Next-Generation Outdoor Perimeter Security Camera Line for Commercial Businesses; 09/05/2018 – SourceSecurity: FLIR introduces Saros outdoor perimeter security camera for commercial businesses; 22/05/2018 – FLIR Launches Radar and Thermal Products for Border Patrol and the Dismounted Warfighter; 17/05/2018 – Lorex launches 2K Super HD Security Camera System Giveaway; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Adj EPS 48c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 49,353 shares to 52,729 shares, valued at $19.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Large (SCHX) by 7,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,654 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $80.01M for 22.42 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 129 reduced holdings. only 51 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 115.23 million shares or 0.67% more from 114.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.