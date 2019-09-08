Qci Asset Management Lifted Its Home Depot (HD) Position by $685,690; Agf Investments America Has Boosted Its Holding in Ecolab (ECL) by $634,656 as Share Value Rose

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 3,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 81,059 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.55 million, up from 77,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 3.14 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 24/04/2018 – KHOU: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (ECL) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 3,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 76,225 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.46 million, up from 72,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $206.69. About 977,646 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Capital Mgmt reported 12,826 shares. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Limited Liability Company has 0.36% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 158,780 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited owns 2,968 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has 0.43% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Signature And Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 1,381 shares stake. Madison Inv Holding has 106,648 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability reported 15.47M shares. 29,700 are owned by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. Wade G W & reported 4,970 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Winfield Associate reported 8,676 shares. Fosun Int holds 0.04% or 3,131 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mutual Of Omaha Savings Bank Wealth has 0.22% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). M&T Bank has invested 0.4% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bridgeway Mngmt invested 0.17% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 36,857 shares to 65,069 shares, valued at $11.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 42,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,175 shares, and cut its stake in Transcat Inc (NASDAQ:TRNS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.39 million were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Gp. Bell Bancshares invested in 5,965 shares. Westpac accumulated 0% or 51,806 shares. First Interstate Bancshares has 135 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Axa, a France-based fund reported 808,241 shares. Covington Mngmt owns 12,561 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Arcadia Inv Management Corp Mi holds 49,770 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Blb&B Advisors Limited Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,183 shares. Groesbeck Investment Mngmt Corp Nj owns 1,200 shares. Btr Cap Mgmt invested 0.32% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Williams Jones Associate Ltd Liability has 809,648 shares. Moreover, Federated Investors Pa has 0.03% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors, Iowa-based fund reported 31,364 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Co holds 55,212 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.