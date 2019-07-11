Qci Asset Management Lifted Holding in Check Point Software Tech (CHKP); Shah Capital Management Boosted China Yuchai Intl LTD (CYD) Stake by $948,000; Stock Price Declined

Shah Capital Management increased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management bought 63,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.46M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.84 million, up from 3.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in China Yuchai Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $586.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $14.36. About 74,954 shares traded or 78.90% up from the average. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 27.32% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – SENT LETTER TO CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL’S DIRECTORS ON MAY 23 WITH PROPOSALS TO BE DISCUSSED AT UPCOMING JUNE 2018 AGM – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Rev $689.7M; 18/05/2018 – Notice Of Annual General Meeting; 20/04/2018 – China Yuchai Announces Delivery of 800 Buses Powered by GYMCL Engines to Saudi Arabia; 16/04/2018 – CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL – UNIT MTU YUCHAI POWER COMMENCED PRODUCTION OF MTU S4000 SERIES ENGINES IN ITS NEW FACILITY IN YULIN CITY, CHINA; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER DUAL LISTING IN HONG KONG OR SHENZHEN/SHANGHAI; 30/05/2018 – China Yuchai Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Net $52.2M; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CYI SHOULD CONSIDER ESTABLISHING A FINANCIAL LEASING CO BY ITSELF/ IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINESE FINANCIAL ENTITY; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL INCLUDES THAT CYI BOD SHOULD RETAIN AN INVESTMENT ADVISORY FIRM IMMEDIATELY WITH GOAL TO HAVE IT INCLUDED IN PASSIVE INDICES

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech (CHKP) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 4,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 146,083 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.48 million, up from 141,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $119.74. About 587,365 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 18.05% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90; 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY; 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 10/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 12/04/2018 – 97% of Organizations Are Unprepared for Gen V Cyber Attacks, Says Check Point Software 2018 Security Report; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE

More notable recent China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For May 10, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “China Yuchai Announces the Dissolution of Venture Lewis Limited Subsidiary – PRNewswire” published on June 21, 2019, Zacks.com published: “Analysts Estimate China Yuchai (CYD) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Zacks.com” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Eberspaecher Yuchai Joint Venture Company Formally Incorporated – PRNewswire” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “China Yuchai International Ltd (CYD) on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

More notable recent Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EFA, FUT: Big ETF Outflows – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: CHKP, ASML – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Check Point CloudGuard Integrates with Google Cloud SCC – GlobeNewswire” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Check Point Software Technologies Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Check Point Research Launches CPR-Zero Nasdaq:CHKP – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Large (SCHX) by 8,328 shares to 86,832 shares, valued at $5.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aurora Cannabis Inc by 69,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,900 shares, and cut its stake in Transcat Inc (NASDAQ:TRNS).