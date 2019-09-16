Qci Asset Management Lifted By $2.17 Million Its Granite Construction (GVA) Position; Gse Systems Has 0.82 Sentiment

Gse Systems Inc (GVP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.31, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 9 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 11 sold and reduced their stock positions in Gse Systems Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 6.26 million shares, up from 4.79 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Gse Systems Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 4 New Position: 5.

Qci Asset Management Inc increased Granite Construction Inc (GVA) stake by 13.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Qci Asset Management Inc acquired 45,161 shares as Granite Construction Inc (GVA)’s stock declined 21.94%. The Qci Asset Management Inc holds 371,648 shares with $17.91M value, up from 326,487 last quarter. Granite Construction Inc now has $1.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 349,979 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 30/04/2018 – GRANITE 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHR 13C, EST. LOSS 35C; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO GRANITE’S 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction Sees 2018 Low-Double Digit Consolidated Rev Growth; 22/03/2018 – Granite Construction Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13; 16/04/2018 – Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call; 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer

More notable recent GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “GSE Systems (GVP) Secures $1.5M Contract for Innovative Technology to Improve Nuclear Utility’s Fleet Plant Operations – StreetInsider.com” on August 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “GSE Systems to Present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Investor Conference – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday – Benzinga” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “GSE Systems Awarded $1.5 Million Contract for Innovative Technology to Improve Nuclear Utility’s Fleet Plant Operations – Business Wire” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GSE Systems EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $241,227 activity.

GSE Systems, Inc. provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $33.57 million. It operates in two divisions, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. It currently has negative earnings. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

S Squared Technology Llc holds 1.37% of its portfolio in GSE Systems, Inc. for 786,638 shares. Needham Investment Management Llc owns 1.12 million shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bard Associates Inc has 0.38% invested in the company for 324,690 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. has invested 0.07% in the stock. Syntal Capital Partners Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 125,500 shares.

The stock decreased 4.57% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.67. About 22,288 shares traded or 6.80% up from the average. GSE Systems, Inc. (GVP) has declined 19.63% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GVP News: 14/05/2018 – GSE Systems: Agreement Consists of 5-Year, $25 Million Delayed Draw Term Loan Facility; 15/03/2018 – GSE Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 1c; 17/05/2018 – HENSARLING COMMENTS ON GSE BILL AT EVENT IN WASHINGTON; 24/04/2018 – GSE REFORM NEEDS BROADER COALITON OF LAWMAKER SUPPORT: WARNER; 14/05/2018 – GSE Systems, Inc. Acquires True North Consulting, LLC; 14/05/2018 – GSE Systems Projects Transaction Will Immediately Add to Adj EPS; 21/04/2018 – DJ GSE Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GVP); 02/04/2018 – Mortge Nws [Reg]: Opinion Time’s up: GSE reform ain’t happening this year; 24/04/2018 – SEN. WARNER SAYS GSE REFORM WOULD BE A `HEAVY LIFT’ IN 2018; 30/03/2018 – Am Banker [Reg]: BankThink Time’s up: GSE reform ain’t happening this year

More notable recent Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At Granite Construction Incorporated’s (NYSE:GVA) – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Granite awarded $10M airfield improvement project – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Granite Construction Incorporated and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Zhang Investor Law Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Granite Construction Incorporated- GVA – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of GVA and IFF of Upcoming Deadlines – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold GVA shares while 53 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 44.09 million shares or 0.19% less from 44.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 163,333 shares. 335,708 are held by Systematic Financial Mgmt Lp. California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 74,913 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Gamco Et Al owns 0.01% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 40,570 shares. Sterling Cap Limited, a North Carolina-based fund reported 31,715 shares. Whittier Trust Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Community Invest Comm, Kentucky-based fund reported 209,553 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 18,881 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has 26,654 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 7,150 shares in its portfolio. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 2,295 shares. Parkside Natl Bank & accumulated 292 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $417,043 activity. The insider Jigisha Desai bought 1,000 shares worth $28,330. On Friday, September 6 Larkin Kyle T bought $99,890 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) or 3,500 shares. Galloway Patricia D also bought $11,744 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) on Monday, September 9. Roberts James Hildebrand bought 2,000 shares worth $55,800. KELSEY DAVID H bought 5,000 shares worth $151,050.

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) stake by 30,436 shares to 140,074 valued at $19.56 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced First Trust Preferred Securiti (FPE) stake by 22,193 shares and now owns 35,171 shares. Vanguard 500 Index Fd (VFIAX) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Granite Construction Inc has $61 highest and $3100 lowest target. $44.33’s average target is 32.49% above currents $33.46 stock price. Granite Construction Inc had 7 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. B. Riley & Co downgraded the shares of GVA in report on Tuesday, July 30 to “Neutral” rating. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 8 report. The stock of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by M Partners. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Wednesday, May 29.