Qci Asset Management Increases Stake in Enbridge (ENB); Enpro Inds (NPO) Share Price Declined While Daruma Capital Management Raised by $1.85 Million Its Holding

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 18,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 564,658 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47M, up from 546,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 947,258 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 10/05/2018 – Correction to Enbridge Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – UPON CLOSING OF DEAL, FUND WILL UTILIZE PROCEEDS TO REDEEM TRUST UNITS AND PAY BACK DEBT; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW AT CERAWEEK; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Income Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO – COMPLETES INITIAL ASSESSMENT OF RECOMMENDATIONS OF MINNESOTA ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DEAL WILL ALSO ELIMINATE $500 MLN OF EQUITY CAPITAL REQUIREMENT PREVIOUSLY INCLUDED IN FUNDING PLAN; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS US$1.120B SALE OF U.S. MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Cut to Tender From Sector Perform by National Bank; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE WOULD EXPAND ASSET-SALE PROGRAM IF IT SEES GOOD VALUES

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Enpro Inds Inc (NPO) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc bought 28,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.42% . The hedge fund held 404,400 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.06M, up from 375,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enpro Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $62.7. About 46,924 shares traded. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 4.62% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 14/03/2018 Fairbanks Morse Delivers PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ Solution in Puerto Rico; 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference May 24; 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnPro Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPO); 01/05/2018 – Royal Saudi Navy Frigates to be Powered by American-Made Fairbanks Morse Engines; 02/05/2018 – ENPRO INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 97C; 02/05/2018 – EnPro 1Q EPS 58c; 23/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Since March 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $113,647 activity. Gulfo Adele M. bought $4,981 worth of stock.

