Qci Asset Management Increases Stake in Apple Computer (AAPL); Oakmont Partners Trimmed Chevron New (CVX) Position by $538,002; Market Valuation Rose

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 27.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 4,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 11,731 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, down from 16,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $120.74. About 7.62 million shares traded or 26.70% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 28/05/2018 – CHEVRON RESTORES PRODUCTION ON BLIND FAITH, PETRONIUS OFFSHORE PLATFORMS AFTER STORM ALBERTO; 04/05/2018 – PTT, Chevron, four others submit intent to qualify for Thai petroleum auctions; 04/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $128.5; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – ONE OF CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS RELATES TO FIRST RIGHT OF REFUSAL IN FAVOUR OF CSA’S MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS, OFF SHELF INVESTMENTS FIFTY-SIX; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – TENGIZ GROWTH PROJECT IN KAZAKHSTAN IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OIL MAJORS OPERATING IN BOTH OPEC COUNTRIES AND U.S. SHALE FIELDS SHOULD ‘TAKE SOME RESPONSIBILITIES’ IN TERMS OF OIL PRICE STABILITY -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Close to Buying Chevron’s Southern Africa Assets for $1 Bln -Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED TO APPROVE, ON ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AT STOCKHOLDERS MEETING

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 10,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 183,264 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.81M, up from 172,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $208.43. About 51.99 million shares traded or 93.70% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Apple’s New $100 Billion Stock Buyback Plan Is Consistent With “Net Cash Neutral” Policy; 27/03/2018 – Apple VP Greg Joswiak: This iPad is more powerful than most PC laptops and virtually every Chromebook. #AppleEDUchat; 23/05/2018 – Apple to Offer $50 Rebates for Full-Price IPhone Battery Swaps; 10/05/2018 – Apple says it’s not going ahead with the data center, citing “delays in the approval process.”; 02/05/2018 – The iPhone X was the most popular iPhone sold every week of Apple’s most recent quarter, according to comments Tim Cook made to CNBC’s Jim Cramer; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s agreement to buy Shazam is the subject of an “in-depth investigation” by the European Commission; 01/05/2018 – Apple could be winding down or stopping production of the iPhone X, based on earnings reports from linked companies; 01/05/2018 – Apple: New $100B Shr Repurchase Authorization Announced; 25/04/2018 – Trump, top aides talk trade with Apple CEO Cook at White House; 16/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway Buys Apple as Others Flee (Video)

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 49,363 shares to 280,884 shares, valued at $15.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 36,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,069 shares, and cut its stake in Canopy Growth Corp.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Share Price Has Gained 117%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Better Than Feared: Apple Impresses Analysts With iPhone Sales, Return To Hope For China – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Tesla Short Sellers Bank $1.5B On Earnings Miss – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Facebook Headed for Another Revenue Growth Slowdown? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,032 were accumulated by Callan Capital Ltd. Grace & White Inc New York has 2,581 shares. Captrust Advsr reported 277,050 shares stake. Cadence Retail Bank Na holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14,804 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bankshares Wealth has invested 1.4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Brookmont Cap has invested 0.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Burke Herbert Natl Bank Tru has invested 3.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Insur Tx holds 440,295 shares or 4.39% of its portfolio. 31,800 were accumulated by Andra Ap. Choate Inv Advisors has 1.22% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 108,660 shares. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership reported 179,038 shares. Efg Asset Management (Americas) reported 1.15% stake. Pinnacle Prns has invested 1.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg holds 19.71M shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt, Florida-based fund reported 79,414 shares.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $502.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 5,264 shares to 9,078 shares, valued at $912,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Mun Bd Fd (EIM).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron: Not The Best Time To Accumulate – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. extension of Chevron’s Venezuela waiver ‘under discussion’ – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “ExxonMobil or Chevron? An Easy Buy Decision – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Chevron’s Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) 8.9% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.