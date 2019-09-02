Qci Asset Management Increases Position in Chevron (CVX); Netease (NTES) Holder Matthews International Capital Management Raised Its Holding by $2.24 Million as Market Value Declined

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 3,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 107,682 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.26 million, up from 104,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 4.88 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 10/05/2018 – Chevron’s Gorgon LNG faces scrutiny on delay in $1.9 bln carbon capture project; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY CHEVRON AND REPSOL; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/25/2018 09:47 PM; 17/04/2018 – Caracas Chron: Using Corruption As an Excuse, Persecution Spree Hits Chevron; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON COMMENTS ON COST SAVINGS IN U.S. GULF DRILLING WORK; 21/05/2018 – GLENCORE IS SAID TO NEAR $1B CHEVRON SOUTHERN AFRICA DEAL; 25/04/2018 – The Chevron workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract drawn up by PDVSA executives; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EXPECT AVERAGE ETHYLENE CASH COSTS IN 2018-2022 TO BE LOWER THAN 2013-2017 – PRESENTATION; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/13/2018 05:38 PM

Matthews International Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc bought 9,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 164,300 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.67M, up from 154,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $255. About 777,422 shares traded or 18.40% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 26/03/2018 – NetEase and Google Unveil Open Source Automated Testing Solution on GDC Opening Day; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Rev $2.26B; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$0.91; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1.1 Billion; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 09/04/2018 – CHINA REQUIRES HALT OF DOWNLOADING NETEASE MOBILE NEWS: XINHUA; 13/03/2018 – Cross-Licensing Agreement is Signed Between NetEase Cloud Music and AliMusic; 22/05/2018 – Franklin Dynatech Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Netease; 08/03/2018 – MMORPG Crusaders of Light Launches on Steam with New Server and Major Content Update

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dumont & Blake Advsrs Lc reported 12,105 shares. Amica Mutual Insur stated it has 59,178 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. 70,464 are owned by Dearborn Ltd Llc. 381,412 are held by Natixis Advsr Lp. South Texas Money Ltd has 369,537 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur has 16.39M shares for 2.57% of their portfolio. Telos Mgmt Inc has invested 1.04% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Qci Asset Mgmt Ny has 1.3% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Barrett Asset Limited Liability Co has 0.31% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 36,968 shares. Coldstream Capital Incorporated reported 41,677 shares. Fdx Advsr reported 66,941 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Daiwa Sb Invests has 56,430 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. Smithfield Commerce reported 24,122 shares. Fcg Advisors Limited Liability invested in 2,628 shares. Hexavest Inc holds 982,975 shares.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flir Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 55,622 shares to 228,960 shares, valued at $10.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aurora Cannabis Inc by 69,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,900 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

