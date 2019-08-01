Qci Asset Management Increased Stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) as Shares Rose; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Price Declined While Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Decreased Its Position by $437,138

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 10,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 106,069 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, down from 116,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $38.59. About 710,310 shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 10,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 183,264 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.81M, up from 172,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $989.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $215.02. About 3.34M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – Expect Apple to introduce new iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV software; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT, MUNGER, GATES JOINT APPEARANCE ON CNBC ENDS; 23/04/2018 – Apple Hires Samsung Executive to Lead South Korea Business; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan warn their clients that Apple’s iPhone sales may come in below expectations; 23/05/2018 – Apple signs deal with Volkswagen for driverless cars; 27/03/2018 – Apple Rolls Out Schoolwork Service, Education App Upgrades; 23/04/2018 – European Commission announces ‘in-depth investigation’ into Apple’s Shazam deal; 07/05/2018 – Two things are changing in the “Apple story,” according to well-known Apple analyst Gene Munster; 16/04/2018 – Fudzilla: Apple won’t do 5G in 2019; 23/04/2018 – An opening price below $169 would still mark a year-to-date decline for Apple, though

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transcat Inc (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 30,401 shares to 16,054 shares, valued at $369,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 42,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,347 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whalerock Point Prtn Llc reported 39,448 shares or 4.9% of all its holdings. Moreno Evelyn V owns 68,663 shares or 3.85% of their US portfolio. 1.11M were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Management. 415,317 were reported by Mondrian Prtn Ltd. Da Davidson And Commerce reported 469,028 shares. Greystone Managed Inc accumulated 105,661 shares. 25.30 million are owned by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs owns 46 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 3.71% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pennsylvania Communications owns 0.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7,706 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn has invested 2.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 173,355 shares. Valueworks Ltd Com has invested 5.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Johnson Fincl stated it has 1.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 50,000 were reported by Avalon Global Asset Mgmt Limited.

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total S.A. Spons Adr (NYSE:TOT) by 19,170 shares to 47,338 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Europe Etf (VGK) by 72,407 shares in the quarter, for a total of 572,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 23.53 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

