Qci Asset Management Holding in Walt Disney Company (DIS) Has Cut by $4.23 Million as Valuation Rose; As Macerich Co (MAC) Market Valuation Declined, Investment House Has Cut Its Position

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 17.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 30,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 140,074 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.56M, down from 170,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $129.86. About 4.91 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/04/2018 – Drone racing-Allianz extends sponsorship of Drone Racing League; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against CEO Iger’s pay package; 29/05/2018 – Main Street: Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SEES 4-DAY FORECAST OF $115M FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE; 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Bd Recommends Stockholders Vote in Favor of the Proposal to Adopt the Disney Merger Agreement; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EACH OF DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED RULINGS; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT

Investment House Llc decreased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 17.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc sold 19,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The institutional investor held 93,835 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14 million, down from 113,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $32.13. About 402,819 shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Real Estate Adds Macerich, Exits Invitation Homes; 20/04/2018 – Macerich CEO Art Coppola is retiring from the mall owner later this year; 02/05/2018 – Macerich Backs FY18 FFO $3.92/Shr-FFO $4.02/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Thomas O’Hern to Become Chief Executive Officer of The Macerich Company; 01/05/2018 – MACERICH HOLDER ONTARIO TEACHERS INTENDS TO KEEP STAKE: CNBC; 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With Immersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH CO MAC.N SAYS STEVEN HASH APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.92 TO $4.02, EST. $3.96

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61 million and $955.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 6,531 shares to 208,995 shares, valued at $23.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 5,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Analysts await Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 12.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.99 per share. MAC’s profit will be $122.90M for 9.23 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Macerich Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.14% negative EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.39 million activity. 18,223 Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) shares with value of $560,946 were bought by COPPOLA EDWARD C. The insider Volk Kenneth bought $91,280. Shares for $649,882 were bought by Stephen Andrea M on Monday, June 24.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 5,000 shares to 5,415 shares, valued at $382,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 18,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,914 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.06 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

