Qci Asset Management Holding in Universal Display (OLED) Decreased by $2.39 Million; Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Raised Air Lease (AL) Stake by $1.32 Million

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Display Corporation (OLED) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 15,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 110,359 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87M, down from 126,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Display Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.79% or $9.84 during the last trading session, reaching $195.65. About 537,739 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 15 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Universal Display; 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY – FIRST HALF OF YEAR BEING IMPACTED BY SOFT PREMIUM SMARTPHONE MARKET; IN SECOND HALF, EXPECT TO SEE PICK-UP IN OLED PANEL DEMAND; 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q EPS 13c; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $310 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $51.9M

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in Air Lease Corporation (AL) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 38,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 132,196 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 93,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Air Lease Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $38.52. About 392,922 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 14/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5 Billion; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CEO JOHN PLUEGER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TO DELIVER 121 NEW AIRCRAFT THRU END OF 2019

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 6,681 shares to 137,045 shares, valued at $16.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Software Tech (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4,932 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,083 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

More notable recent Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Profit from Surprise in Q2 2019 Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OLED, X, ADBE – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Forget Micron, Buy These 5 Top-Ranked Semi Stocks in 2H19 – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea’s Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Motley Fool – 8/4/2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Universal Display (OLED) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold OLED shares while 94 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 34.81 million shares or 13.47% less from 40.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Copeland Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 85,975 shares. Tdam Usa Inc reported 58,012 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.03% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Virtu Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% or 23,021 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 60,300 shares. Duncker Streett Communication Inc reported 1,600 shares stake. Kornitzer Capital Ks stated it has 65,300 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement owns 0.06% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 30,445 shares. Us Bank De stated it has 0% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 6,961 shares. Blair William Il holds 4,239 shares. Johnson Group holds 207 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Company owns 0.07% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 22,547 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Capital Ltd holds 7,734 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Lc stated it has 0.02% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Quantitative Investment Ltd Company has invested 0.07% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Moreover, Markston Lc has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 700 shares. Beach Inv Mgmt Limited Company owns 11,991 shares. Oppenheimer And holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 122,726 shares. Natixis Advsr LP reported 81,384 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 79,361 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Seabridge Invest Limited Company reported 1,000 shares. Permanens Lp reported 750 shares stake. Basswood Mgmt Lc has 2.49% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 1.12M shares. Petrus Tru Company Lta accumulated 9,286 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0.04% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Stevens Cap Mngmt LP has 0.05% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 31,474 shares. New York-based Shufro Rose Communications Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43 million and $143.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 100,209 shares to 13,575 shares, valued at $378,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.