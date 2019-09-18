Qci Asset Management Holding in Intel (INTC) Boosted by $310,858 as Stock Value Declined; Anchor Capital Advisors Stake In 3M Co (MMM) Was Raised

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corporation (INTC) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 6,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 287,498 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.76M, up from 280,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $51.71. About 5.30 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase IIoT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Senate Intel chairman: Need for U.S. election security “urgent”; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – IN QTR, BEGAN OPERATING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE TEST CARS IN ISRAEL WITH PLANS TO EXPAND THE FLEET TO OTHER GEOGRAPHIES; 22/05/2018 – Al Retail Leader Rubikloud Collaborates with Intel to Revitalize the Shopping Experience; 09/03/2018 – Intel Has Considered Broadcom Bid If Qualcomm Deal Goes Through: Report — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – DDN Named Datacenter Platform Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards, Recognizing its Market Leadership at Scale; 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 3rd Update; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL – WITH THE NEW FUNDING, INTEL CAPITAL’S YEAR-TO-DATE INVESTMENTS HAVE REACHED MORE THAN $115 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Tom Winter: BREAKING: U.S. set to expel 60 Russian diplomats (Intel agents with diplomatic cover) and close Russia’s consulate; 14/03/2018 – The Linux Foundation Welcomes Sound Open Firmware Project

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 91,967 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.94M, up from 89,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $167.01. About 709,129 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 30/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51 billion and $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 7,751 shares to 424,383 shares, valued at $27.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 240,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,980 shares, and cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0.68% or 57,035 shares. Duncker Streett & Company has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.23% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Whitnell & holds 6,418 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 109 shares stake. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 1,479 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 137,976 shares. The California-based Eqis Mngmt has invested 0.04% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability has 174 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 0.89% or 62,353 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Aristotle Capital Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Stock Yards Bankshares & Co invested in 17,884 shares. Cwm Limited Com reported 6,882 shares. New York-based Renaissance Lc has invested 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Tru Co Of Oklahoma has invested 0% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canal reported 25,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 7.87M shares. Thomasville Bankshares stated it has 1.59% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Com reported 177,778 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 33,712 shares. Wade G W & reported 349,277 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 700,856 shares in its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Com has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 10.57 million were reported by Jpmorgan Chase And. 255,019 were reported by Greatmark Inv Prns Inc. Moreover, Fca Tx has 0.18% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). First Merchants Corporation holds 81,464 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Sit Invest Assocs reported 402,012 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Communications Ltd owns 175,764 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Alaska Permanent Management holds 5,777 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

