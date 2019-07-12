Qci Asset Management Holding In Enbridge (ENB) Was Boosted; As Fidelity National Financial Fnf Group Com (FNF) Valuation Rose, Kempen Capital Management Has Lowered Position

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 18,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 564,658 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47 million, up from 546,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $36.89. About 2.09 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Cut to Tender From Sector Perform by National Bank; 15/03/2018 – Enbridge Moves Closer to Giving Oil Sands Some Pipeline Relief; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES EXPIRATION AND RESULTS OF OFFER BY SPECTRA ENERGY CAPITAL, LLC TO PURCHASE NOTES DUE IN 2032 AND 2038; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Asset; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE FUND TO SELL 49% STAKE IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – BOARD ESTABLISHED CONFLICTS COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 05/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge is seeking to cut its stake in a German offshore wind project, sources say via @markets by @ahirtens; 17/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Enbridge Rtgs Not Afctd By Corp. Simplification; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO: SOME EXCEPTIONS TO STEEL TARIFFS SHOULD BE MADE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR THE RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial Fnf Group Com (FNF) by 18.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 114,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 492,603 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.01M, down from 606,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial Fnf Group Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $40.92. About 1.25M shares traded or 27.79% up from the average. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 2.33% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 19/03/2018 – FNF SAYS NON INDUSTRY PLAYERS WERE ALSO INTERESTED IN STC: CALL; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL PACT TO BUY STEWART INFORMATION $50/SHR; 19/03/2018 – STEWART: PACT TO BE BOUGHT BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL; 19/03/2018 – STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS STEWART WILL BE OBLIGATED TO PAY TERMINATION FEE OF $33 MLN TO FNF IF MERGER TERMINATED DUE TO STEWART’S BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 42c; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Information Services: Obligated to Pay $33M Termination Fee to FNF if Merger Agreement Terminated Under Certain Conditions; 09/05/2018 – FNF Short-Interest Ratio Rises 60% to 8 Days; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Financial to Buy Stewart Information Services for $1.19 Billion; 02/05/2018 – FNF 1Q REV. $1.7B, EST. $1.66B; 19/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL’S RATINGS ON ACQUISIT

More notable recent Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – April 29, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – February 11, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Manulife Financial, Fidelity National Financial, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Ericsson, Ascendis Pharma A/S, and Astec Industries â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – GlobeNewswire” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – New Higher Offer For Anadarko – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold FNF shares while 111 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.74 million shares or 0.21% less from 220.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Fifth Third Comml Bank reported 2,175 shares. Trustmark Bankshares Trust Department invested 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability owns 131,023 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc has 19,401 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 0.1% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). 15,111 are held by Cipher Cap Lp. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 2,384 shares or 0% of the stock. Financial Bank Of Mellon reported 1.46 million shares. Moreover, Hahn Capital Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 2,437 shares. 24,215 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability. Pathstone Family Office Lc has invested 0% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Etrade Capital Mgmt reported 7,950 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 0.03% stake.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthcare Rlty Tr Com (NYSE:HR) by 16,410 shares to 160,500 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brunswick Corp Com (NYSE:BC) by 80,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 312,137 shares, and has risen its stake in Trinity Inds Inc Com (NYSE:TRN).

Analysts await Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 2.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.86 per share. FNF’s profit will be $229.13 million for 12.18 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.35% EPS growth.

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Unlock the Full Power of Your TFSA – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 17, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Avoid the Biggest Financial Mistake I’ve Ever Made – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 07, 2019, Fool.ca published: “TFSA Investors: A Rock-Solid Dividend Payer Yielding Over 5.4% – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enbridge: 30% Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enbridge: Strong And Growing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 03, 2019.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 91,344 shares to 346,461 shares, valued at $11.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 332,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,062 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).