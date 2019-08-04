Qci Asset Management Has Upped Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding by $654,077 as Shares Rose; As Kulicke & Soffa Inds (KLIC) Share Value Declined, Valueworks Raised Stake

Valueworks Llc increased its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc (KLIC) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc bought 31,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 256,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68 million, up from 224,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $22.18. About 952,629 shares traded or 107.02% up from the average. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has declined 13.95% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KLIC News: 10/05/2018 – KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES – POST CURRENT FISCAL QTR END, CO LEARNED OF CERTAIN UNAUTHORIZED TRANSACTIONS BY A SENIOR FINANCE EMPLOYEE OF COMPANY; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES INC FILES NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES SAYS UNDERTAKEN INVESTIGATION OF THE CERTAIN UNAUTHORIZED TRANSACTIONS CO LEARNED OF WITH ASSISTANCE OF OUTSIDE ADVISORS; 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa: One or More Material Weaknesses in Internal Control Existed as of the End of Each of the Affected Periods; 10/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Sees 3Q Rev $255M-$270M; 14/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP: Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc. is the Subject of a Legal Investigation; 10/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Sees 2Q Rev $221.8M; 01/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Reschedules Second Fiscal Quarter Earnings Call; 31/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa 2Q EPS 51c; 31/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa 2Q Adj EPS 54c

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 3,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 102,974 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.91 million, up from 99,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $211.41. About 1.52M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 22/03/2018 – FPL delivers best-ever service reliability in 2017, continuing to rank best among all major energy companies in Florida; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 26,956 shares to 308,145 shares, valued at $16.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 68,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253,414 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.