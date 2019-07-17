Qci Asset Management Has Trimmed Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Position; Exela Technologies (XELA) Shorts Down By 11.06%

Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:XELA) had a decrease of 11.06% in short interest. XELA’s SI was 1.29 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 11.06% from 1.45M shares previously. With 58,500 avg volume, 22 days are for Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:XELA)’s short sellers to cover XELA’s short positions. The SI to Exela Technologies Inc’s float is 3.61%. The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.03. About 47,703 shares traded. Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) has declined 29.86% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.29% the S&P500. Some Historical XELA News: 15/03/2018 – Exela Technologies 4Q Rev $386.3M; 10/05/2018 – Exela Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr $1.64; 15/03/2018 – EXELA TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $386.3 MLN VS $352.5 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Exela Technologies Raises FY18 View To Rev $1.55B-$1.58B; 10/04/2018 – EXELA TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXELA DOES NOT INTEND TO DISCLOSE FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION; 10/05/2018 – Exela Technologies 1Q Rev $393.2M; 15/03/2018 – Exela Technologies Sees Long-Term Rev Growth 3% to 4%; 10/05/2018 – EXELA TECHNOLOGIES INC XELA.O – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $295 MLN TO $310 MLN; 06/03/2018 Exela Technologies Unveils New York Innovation Center; 07/05/2018 – Exela Technologies Launches New Invoice Financing Platform

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased United Parcel Service (UPS) stake by 30.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 42,752 shares as United Parcel Service (UPS)’s stock declined 9.35%. The Qci Asset Management Inc holds 99,175 shares with $11.08M value, down from 141,927 last quarter. United Parcel Service now has $88.32B valuation. The stock decreased 2.85% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $102.61. About 2.48M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, lncumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO RICHARD PERETZ COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – ON MAY 30, CO, UPS ENTERED AMENDED EXHIBIT A TO VEHICLE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 4, 2014; 30/05/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES INJURED BY EXPLOSION AT LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY FREIGHT FACILITY; 16/04/2018 – George Willis Named UPS President Of U.S. Operations, Myron Gray To Retire; 22/05/2018 – Global UPS Battery Market for Data Center Industry to Post a CAGR of Over 11% Through 2022 l Technavio; 18/04/2018 – Independent Pilots Association Advisory: Southwest 1380 is NOT the first U.S. airline fatality since 2009; UPS 1354 in 2013; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video); 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance

More notable recent Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Arenâ€™t Crazy About Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) Anymore – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exela: Too Cheap To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Exela Technologies Celebrates Service Excellence Nasdaq:XELA – GlobeNewswire” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Exela Technologies Launches New Payment Detection and Verification System – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Exela Technologies, Inc. provides transaction processing solutions and enterprise information management services worldwide. The company has market cap of $304.79 million. The firm combines proprietary IP and knowledge platforms to provide integrated, technology-enabled services through an end-to-end delivery model. It currently has negative earnings. It offers financial services and payment solutions, healthcare well-known provider solutions, insurance solutions, legal and litigation services, loss prevention services, unified communication services, business and big data management services, revenue enhancement services, and managed services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sns Gp Ltd owns 3,379 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Edmp holds 14,543 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. Logan Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Marco Inv Ltd Liability Corp owns 2.33% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 112,242 shares. Jolley Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 41,574 shares or 3.36% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Weiss Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa stated it has 0.08% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Reilly Financial Ltd holds 311 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id owns 16,650 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 3,714 shares. Naples Global Lc invested 0.63% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Exane Derivatives holds 493 shares. Nebraska-based Farmers And Merchants Invests Inc has invested 0.17% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). New England And Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.02% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 13,525 shares. Sandy Spring Financial Bank holds 0.13% or 13,202 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. 9,112 shares valued at $1.01M were sold by Peretz Richard N. on Wednesday, February 13. Cesarone Nando also bought $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Gained 11% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “UPS’ Marken Consolidates European Presence By Acquiring Three Companies – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UPS: A Fairly Valued Dividend Growth Company – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “New Indianapolis “Super Hub” Now Supercharged For UPS Customers – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Transportation Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Qci Asset Management Inc increased Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) stake by 6,681 shares to 137,045 valued at $16.81M in 2019Q1. It also upped Schwab Charles Cp New Com (NYSE:SCHW) stake by 16,634 shares and now owns 351,138 shares. Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) was raised too.