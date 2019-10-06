Qci Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $1.54 Million; As First Long Is (FLIC) Share Value Declined, Holder United Asset Strategies Decreased Position

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in First Long Is Corp (FLIC) by 26.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 16,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% . The institutional investor held 44,037 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $884,000, down from 60,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in First Long Is Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $556.08 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.54. About 38,025 shares traded. The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) has declined 5.87% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIC News: 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 30/04/2018 – First of Long Island 1Q EPS 44c; 05/03/2018 First of Long Island Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ First of Long Island Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIC); 30/04/2018 – The First of Long Island Corporation Announces 22.4% Increase in Net Income and 15.8% Increase in EPS for the First Quarter of

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 11,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 216,638 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.02 million, down from 228,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft is letting the firms it partners with keep the rights to their tech; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 29/04/2018 – Even the most successful people have their limits, including billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 26/03/2018 – AbacusNext Brings Private Cloud to Canada with Data Center Expansion and Microsoft Certification

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4.20M are owned by Artisan Partners Ltd Partnership. Td Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 6,414 shares. Forte Capital Ltd Com Adv has invested 0.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sandhill Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.11% or 6,723 shares in its portfolio. Mechanics National Bank Tru Department holds 3.02% or 99,653 shares in its portfolio. 3.10M were reported by Kbc Group Inc Nv. Moreover, Hendley has 5.78% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The New Hampshire-based American Investment Advisors Lc has invested 2.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shikiar Asset, a New York-based fund reported 8,050 shares. New York-based 3G Cap Partners LP has invested 11.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Minnesota-based Palisade Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 3.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cadence Ltd Liability Com holds 6,449 shares. California-based Aspiriant Ltd Com has invested 0.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pure Financial Advisors Inc holds 9,244 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Limited Company reported 3.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Large (SCHX) by 7,822 shares to 94,654 shares, valued at $6.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.59 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 2 investors sold FLIC shares while 27 reduced holdings. only 14 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 13.67 million shares or 2.31% more from 13.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 132,700 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 125,792 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ameritas Invest Prtn has 0% invested in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Bankshares Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 42,868 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 26,650 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 34,815 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0% or 691,138 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 2,601 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Millennium Ltd Liability invested 0% in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,170 shares. Proshare Limited owns 492,844 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Zacks Mgmt has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) for 137,947 shares.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $435.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 53,067 shares to 59,587 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (USFR) by 40,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 455,801 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).