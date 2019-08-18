Qci Asset Management Has Trimmed Ecolab (ECL) Stake by $6.49 Million; Stock Rose; Wsfs Finl (WSFS) Shareholder Northern Trust Upped Stake

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 36.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 36,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 65,069 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.49 million, down from 101,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $206.81. About 1.18 million shares traded or 0.22% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Wsfs Finl Corp (WSFS) by 47.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp bought 260,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The institutional investor held 804,950 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.07M, up from 544,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Wsfs Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.39% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.12. About 207,722 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 24.61% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes Valuation Gain of 36c/Sh; 05/04/2018 WSFS Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 07/05/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Financial Corporation Announces Executive Leadership Promotions; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes 4c/Shr Gain for Fraud Recover; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Net $37.4M; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS $1.16, EST. 76C; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Boosts Di; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q EPS $1.16; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Rev $105.2

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) by 97,297 shares to 344,170 shares, valued at $17.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3,791 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Software Tech (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 210,000 shares. Homrich & Berg has 0.03% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Triangle Wealth invested in 0.4% or 4,301 shares. Conning Inc reported 0.03% stake. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.06% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Llc reported 0.89% stake. Haverford Trust owns 0% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 1,147 shares. Kings Point Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.04% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Hikari Tsushin owns 16,296 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 43,502 shares. Manchester Cap Management Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has 92,432 shares. Cypress Management Llc (Wy) reported 15 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc accumulated 271,940 shares. Pinnacle Associate Ltd reported 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold WSFS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 57.51% more from 25.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt owns 301,438 shares. 23,396 were accumulated by Legal General Grp Public Ltd Liability. Frontier Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% or 683,690 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) for 3.03 million shares. Federated Incorporated Pa owns 183,954 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 2.44M were accumulated by Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 11,414 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.09% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) or 238,610 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) for 17,976 shares. Moreover, Salzhauer Michael has 0.32% invested in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). 51 are held by Tower Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc). Penn Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.72% or 175,398 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life holds 0.02% or 36,454 shares. Bankshares Of America De reported 234,510 shares stake.