Qci Asset Management Has Raised Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)

Qci Asset Management Inc increased Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) stake by 13.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Qci Asset Management Inc acquired 28,793 shares as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Qci Asset Management Inc holds 247,704 shares with $20.01 million value, up from 218,911 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corporation now has $286.36B valuation. The stock decreased 3.99% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $67.68. About 15.48M shares traded or 47.44% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – Federal Judge Dismisses Exxon Lawsuit Against Climate-Change Probes; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING™ Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares March Cash Distribution; 30/05/2018 – ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods Highlights Growth Plans and Advances in Lower-Carbon Solutions; 18/04/2018 – Eni has no plans to pull out of Rosneft deal after sanctions; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO SPLIT CHIEF EXECUTIVE, CHAIRMAN ROLES; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: TARGETS CUTTING GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO ZERO BY 2030; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS

Among 5 analysts covering Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Wynn Resorts had 14 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. Nomura maintained the shares of WYNN in report on Thursday, August 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 6. Jefferies upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, April 8 report. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. See Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) latest ratings:

08/08/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy Old Target: $142.0000 New Target: $126.0000 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: Limited – Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $135.0000 130.0000

05/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: Limited – Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $130.0000 135.0000

25/04/2019 Broker: Limited – Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $145 New Target: $155 Maintain

08/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $119 New Target: $170 Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Hold New Target: $108 Initiate

Wynn Resorts, Limited develops, owns, and operates destination casino resorts. The company has market cap of $11.23 billion. As of February 15, 2017, the companyÂ’s Wynn Macau resorts had approximately 284,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 303 table games and 957 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; 2 luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 guest rooms and suites; 8 food and beverage outlets; 57,000 square feet of retail space; 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising 2 health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; and the Rotunda show. It has a 13.73 P/E ratio. It also owned and operated Wynn Palace resort with a total of approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space that offers 304 table games and 996 slot machines, private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker pit; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 10 food and beverage outlets; 105,000 square feet of retail space; 40,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities, including a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as a performance lake and floral art displays.

The stock decreased 4.22% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $104.33. About 2.48M shares traded or 30.60% up from the average. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 16/04/2018 – WYNN: RESOLVED ALL OUTSTANDING LEGAL ISSUES WITH FORMER WIFE; 27/04/2018 – `NO ONE’S GOING TO BUY US RIGHT NOW’ WYNN CEO TELLS REGULATORS; 09/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS NAMES CORRINE CLEMENT VP, CULTURE-COMMUNITY; 16/04/2018 – Steve Wynn and Ex-Wife Elaine Wynn Settle Long-Running Litigation; 04/05/2018 – ELAINE WYNN: GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS VOTE AGAINST WYNN PROPOSAL; 04/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS – ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO GLASS LEWIS & CO REPORT RELATED TO ELECTION OF DIRECTORS TO CO’S BOARD AT MAY 16 ANNUAL MEETING; 16/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – CO AND KIM SINATRA HAVE RELEASED THEIR CLAIMS BROUGHT AGAINST ELAINE WYNN; 10/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS: ‘LASER FOCUSED’ ON REMAKING WYNN FOR FUTURE; 11/05/2018 – With Steve Wynn gone, the “Queen of Las Vegas” battles it out in the boardroom; 02/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Elaine Wynn’s ‘Withhold-The-Vote’ Campaign Against Director John J. Hagenbuch Is ‘Misguided’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 45 investors sold Wynn Resorts, Limited shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Ltd holds 2 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Com holds 47,172 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. M&T Comml Bank Corp invested in 8,405 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Com owns 17,609 shares. Whittier Trust reported 0.01% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.04% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Moreover, Nomura Asset Management Communications has 0.02% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 17,874 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 18,846 shares. Allstate Corporation invested in 2,883 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Daiwa Gp Inc Inc owns 5,514 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Lone Pine Limited Liability has invested 4.15% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Advisor Partners has 0.04% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 2,668 shares. Alliancebernstein L P invested in 0.01% or 160,029 shares. Cibc World reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,428 shares.

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased Transcat Inc (NASDAQ:TRNS) stake by 30,401 shares to 16,054 valued at $369,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) stake by 42,752 shares and now owns 99,175 shares. Canopy Growth Corp was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform” on Thursday, July 18. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Buy” rating by HSBC on Wednesday, February 20. Morgan Stanley maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $84 target. HSBC maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold”. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $105 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, March 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 775,802 shares. Vision Mgmt Incorporated owns 3,827 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,727 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 260,888 shares. Factory Mutual has 1.6% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1.64M shares. Psagot House Ltd holds 11,120 shares. Ci Invests Inc has 0.04% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 93,531 shares. Bar Harbor Trust invested in 12,354 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Sunbelt Securities accumulated 32,530 shares. Founders Fin Limited Liability Company accumulated 27,974 shares. Westover Advsrs has invested 0.13% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Gladius Capital Mgmt Lp holds 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 73,826 shares. Pacific Glob Inv Mgmt reported 0.45% stake. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability holds 348,825 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. 117,800 are owned by Murphy Capital Mgmt Inc.

