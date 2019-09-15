Qci Asset Management Has Raised Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $541,398; As Crane Co (CR) Stock Value Declined, Holder Fiera Capital Has Trimmed Holding by $1.77 Million

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Crane Co (CR) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 21,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The institutional investor held 520,329 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.42 million, down from 541,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Crane Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $83.08. About 285,562 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – Crane Co. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Crane: ‘Excited’ About Multi-Year Earnings Growth View But Optimism ‘Tempered Somewhat’ by Uncertainty on Global Trade Environmen; 23/04/2018 – CRANE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.31, EST. $1.27; 23/04/2018 – CRANE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $5.45-$5.65, SAW $5.35-$5.55, EST. $5.52; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Crane May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Raises 2018 EPS Vie; 23/04/2018 – CRANE BOOSTS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Crane May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Crane Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 286 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 18,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.46M, up from 18,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – It was a potential setback for the retailer’s ambitions to challenge Amazon.com head-on with speedy delivery of groceries to people’s homes; 04/04/2018 – Jim Kerstetter: Very interesting scoop…Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner, sources say…; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 15/03/2018 – Walmart sued by former executive alleging unlawful conduct in e-commerce business linked to competition from Amazon; 16/04/2018 – Complexities of Amazon Selling Drugs in Bulk to Hospitals and Building Logistics Network Cited — CNBC; 09/05/2018 – Rakuten Super Logistics Partners With inVia Robotics to Integrate Autonomous Mobile Robots into US Warehouses; 15/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Alibaba Group Holding is expanding its cloud computing business in Asia’s emerging economies by building local data centers, aiming to outpace U.S. rivals like Amazon in the race to capture the region’s fast-growing technology market; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 points as Amazon leads tech lower; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 09/05/2018 – Packaged Facts: Amazon Continues Advance in U.S. Pet Market with New Private Label Pet Food Brand

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 252,508 shares to 906 shares, valued at $62,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Is by 9,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,191 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $26.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 4,202 shares to 119,336 shares, valued at $35.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 24,794 shares in the quarter, for a total of 954,214 shares, and has risen its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Analysts await Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 4.32% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CR’s profit will be $92.93M for 13.40 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Crane Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.90% negative EPS growth.