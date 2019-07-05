Qci Asset Management Has Lowered Ventas (VTR) Position; Piedmont Investment Advisors Lifted By $2.14 Million Its General Mtrs Co Com (GM) Stake

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased General Mtrs Co Com (GM) stake by 296.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc acquired 57,847 shares as General Mtrs Co Com (GM)’s stock declined 4.18%. The Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc holds 77,362 shares with $2.87 million value, up from 19,515 last quarter. General Mtrs Co Com now has $54.85B valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $38.49. About 4.03M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official; 30/04/2018 – GM Going Dark on Monthly Sales Won’t Stop Reporting Shenanigans; 26/04/2018 – GM AGREES TO COMMIT TO S.KOREA IN AT LEAST TEN YEARS, KDB TO GAIN VETO RIGHT TO BLOCK GM’S EXIT FROM S.KOREA – S.KOREA GOVT; 18/04/2018 – GM’S EX-CADILLAC CHIEF CITES `PHILOSOPHICAL DIFFERENCES’; 13/03/2018 – GM Korea asks for plant site to be designated foreign investment zone; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Ally dealer floorplan loan ABS; 11/04/2018 – S.KOREA EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DUE DILLEGENCE ON GM KOREA EARLY MAY – KDB CHAIRMAN; 06/03/2018 – GM Korea workers jump at buyout offer amid looming plant closure; 04/04/2018 – General Motors: Urge U.S., China to Engage in Constructive Dialogue, Pursue Sustainable Trade Policies; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES TRAVIS HESTER PRESIDENT & MANAGING DIRECTOR, GM CANADA

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased Ventas Inc (VTR) stake by 21.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 68,629 shares as Ventas Inc (VTR)’s stock declined 0.05%. The Qci Asset Management Inc holds 253,414 shares with $16.17M value, down from 322,043 last quarter. Ventas Inc now has $25.36B valuation. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $69.78. About 1.19M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Ventas Rating Reflects Diverse Portfolio, Access to Multiple Capital Sources, Adequate Liquidity; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC QTRLY REPORTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.96; 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) stated it has 0% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Virtu Fin holds 27,533 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Adage Ptnrs Group Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 446,000 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corp reported 3.26M shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 959,745 shares. Spirit Of America Corporation reported 12,650 shares stake. Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd accumulated 3,483 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 35,205 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt holds 0.02% or 10,990 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability owns 64,258 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Dallas Securities, Texas-based fund reported 4,863 shares. Citigroup holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 544,392 shares. Ntv Asset Limited Com reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Savings Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 14,077 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VTR’s profit will be $348.89M for 18.17 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Qci Asset Management Inc increased Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) stake by 6,681 shares to 137,045 valued at $16.81M in 2019Q1. It also upped Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) stake by 160,591 shares and now owns 361,438 shares. Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) was raised too.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.00 million activity. $4.36 million worth of stock was sold by CAFARO DEBRA A on Wednesday, February 13. Probst Robert F sold $633,096 worth of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) on Monday, February 11.

Among 6 analysts covering Ventas (NYSE:VTR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ventas had 16 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, June 19 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, February 11 with “Market Perform”. Bank of America maintained it with “Hold” rating and $72.5 target in Friday, June 21 report. The stock of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Deutsche Bank.

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Be Disappointed With Their 28% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ventas, Inc. (VTR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ventas $450M notes offering prices – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ventas: SHOP Till You Drop, Canadian Edition – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ventas (VTR) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased Valero Energy Corp Com Stk New (NYSE:VLO) stake by 40,664 shares to 49,211 valued at $4.18M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Phillips 66 Com (NYSE:PSX) stake by 22,580 shares and now owns 76,660 shares. Interpublic Group Companies In (NYSE:IPG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na reported 0.02% stake. Optimum Investment Advisors has invested 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). First Interstate Financial Bank has invested 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). 16,852 were accumulated by Alpha Windward Limited Liability. Massachusetts-based Moors Cabot has invested 0.27% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc reported 458,488 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Co reported 13,731 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 255,010 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Limited Com Oh invested 0.63% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 2.84 million shares. Burt Wealth Advisors accumulated 906 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd holds 1.11 million shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 307 shares. Mount Lucas Mgmt LP holds 1.44% or 234,880 shares. Davenport Ltd Liability reported 178,967 shares.