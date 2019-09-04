Qci Asset Management Has Lowered United Parcel Service (UPS) Position; Tractor Supply Co Has 1 Sentiment

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased United Parcel Service (UPS) stake by 30.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 42,752 shares as United Parcel Service (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Qci Asset Management Inc holds 99,175 shares with $11.08 million value, down from 141,927 last quarter. United Parcel Service now has $102.81B valuation. The stock increased 2.05% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $119.73. About 1.55 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees FY Adj EPS $7.03-Adj EPS $7.37; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 19/03/2018 – Ballard Fuel Cell Module to Power Hybrid UPS Delivery Van Trial Program in California; 25/04/2018 – UPS – ANNOUNCED FURTHER ACTIONS WITHIN COMPANY’S ORGANIZATIONAL TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES; 26/04/2018 – UPS SAYS ABOUT 70% FINISHED WITH $2 BILLION EUROPE INVESTMENT; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.3% from 2.1%; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ On San Bernardino Cnty FCD, CA JOBs; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GAS LEAK FROM PROPANE TANKS INSIDE A TRAILER MAY HAVE CAUSED EXPLOSION AT KENTUCKY FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Aragon Region To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 234 institutional investors increased or opened new stock positions, while 234 decreased and sold positions in Tractor Supply Co. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 95.15 million shares, down from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Tractor Supply Co in top ten stock positions increased from 12 to 13 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 48 Reduced: 186 Increased: 158 New Position: 76.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 14.60 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel has $13500 highest and $114 lowest target. $123.25’s average target is 2.94% above currents $119.73 stock price. United Parcel had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg maintained the shares of UPS in report on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) earned “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Thursday, March 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Assets Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.18% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 10,000 shares. First In holds 7,235 shares. Evergreen Management Ltd Liability Company owns 59,897 shares. Stewart Patten Ltd Com owns 106,120 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0.08% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cibc Fincl Bank Usa invested in 0.1% or 6,076 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 13,124 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation has invested 0.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Argyle Capital reported 37,850 shares. Aull Monroe Inv Management invested in 17,826 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 26 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Johnson Inv Counsel reported 3,914 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 16,357 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Northstar reported 8,597 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors reported 2,528 shares.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Hybrid vehicle boost as UPS develops fleet – Seeking Alpha" on September 04, 2019

Qci Asset Management Inc increased Alphabet Inc. Class C stake by 920 shares to 24,726 valued at $29.01M in 2019Q1. It also upped Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO) stake by 10,029 shares and now owns 238,857 shares. Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) was raised too.

More notable recent Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Here's What We Like About Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)'s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance" on August 18, 2019

Wedgewood Partners Inc holds 6.35% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company for 890,262 shares. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc owns 39,409 shares or 5.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc has 4.77% invested in the company for 350,834 shares. The New York-based Cim Llc has invested 4.71% in the stock. Thomas Story & Son Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 88,832 shares.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.96 billion. The firm offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use. It has a 22.36 P/E ratio. As of January 26, 2017, it operated 1,600 retail stores in 49 states.

The stock increased 0.12% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $100.31. About 648,404 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500.