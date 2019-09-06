Qci Asset Management Has Lowered Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding by $4.75 Million; Shares Rose; Moab Capital Partners Cut Holding in Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) by $52.71 Million

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 30.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 42,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 99,175 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.08M, down from 141,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $121.2. About 2.78 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 10/05/2018 – UPS UPS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.91/SHR; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been arguing over the post office’s cost structure through public filings with the Postal Regulatory Commission, the federal arm in charge of setting prices for the Postal Service; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees 2018 Capex $6.5 Billion-$7 Billion; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer, Appoints Nando Cesarone President, International; 03/04/2018 – The UPS Store and Inc. Magazine Salute Small Businesses with a National Pitch Off Contest; 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ On San Bernardino Cnty FCD, CA JOBs; 12/03/2018 – Online Language Learning: Global Market Report (2017-2021) Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 18.97% – Rise in Online Language Learning Start-Ups is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – American Apparel Ups Ante on Restart With Global E-commerce, Eye on Retail; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video)

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) by 91.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 3.29M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The hedge fund held 323,175 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, down from 3.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $19.31. About 428,841 shares traded or 2.39% up from the average. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,; 20/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Drexel for Mar. 27; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. UP 7% VS 1Q, MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M; 02/05/2018 – TowerJazz Announces Release of Advanced 300mm 65nm BCD Power Management Platform Addressing the Massive Power Products Market O; 14/05/2018 – TowerJazz Achieves IATF 16949 Automotive Quality Certification Expanding its High Quality Automotive Manufacturing Capabilities; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M, EST. $343.8M; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q Rev $312.7M; 13/03/2018 TowerJazz Announces Industry’s First Open Foundry SiPho Design Kits with Leading EDA Tool Support; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EPS 26c; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q REV. $312.7M, EST. $325.0M

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 14.78 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,590 shares to 81,059 shares, valued at $15.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 7,122 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,854 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Mgmt has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Janney Capital Mngmt Limited holds 178,801 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Provise Mngmt Gru Limited Liability, a Florida-based fund reported 20,256 shares. Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0.16% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 23,803 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Cibc Inc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Columbia Asset Management holds 0.8% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 26,725 shares. Tower Capital Limited Company (Trc) holds 8,492 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Evergreen Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 59,897 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Hsbc Plc accumulated 635,609 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Foothills Asset Limited invested 1.46% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Motley Fool Wealth Limited Liability Company owns 9,561 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Greenleaf Tru reported 3,287 shares. Bankshares Of The West, a California-based fund reported 16,665 shares. Df Dent Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,941 shares.

Analysts await Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 45.95% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.37 per share. TSEM’s profit will be $20.64 million for 24.14 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Tower Semiconductor Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.