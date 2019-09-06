Qci Asset Management Has Lowered Its Transcat (TRNS) Holding; Cibc World Markets Has Increased Brown Forman (BF.B) Position By $4.44 Million

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased Transcat Inc (TRNS) stake by 65.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 30,401 shares as Transcat Inc (TRNS)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Qci Asset Management Inc holds 16,054 shares with $369,000 value, down from 46,455 last quarter. Transcat Inc now has $168.69M valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.09. About 854 shares traded. Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has risen 4.70% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNS News: 19/04/2018 DJ Transcat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNS); 14/05/2018 – Ack Asset Buys New 1% Position in Transcat Inc; 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q EPS 33c; 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q Rev $42.5M; 22/05/2018 – Transcat Reports Operating Income Up 14% on Record Revenue for Fiscal 2018

Cibc World Markets Corp increased Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) stake by 113.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired 85,358 shares as Brown Forman Corp (BF.B)’s stock 0.00%. The Cibc World Markets Corp holds 160,542 shares with $8.47 million value, up from 75,184 last quarter. Brown Forman Corp now has $28.44B valuation. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $62.03. About 309,942 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CEO PAUL C. VARGA HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE; 03/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – QTRLY EPS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY $0.05 DUE TO TAX REFORM; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING NET SALES GROWTH OF 6% TO 7%; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Refines Organization to Support Continued Strong Global Growth; 30/05/2018 – Brown-Forman CEO to retire at year’s end; 29/05/2018 – CEO of Jack Daniel’s maker Brown-Forman to step down; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – REVISES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for June 6, 2018; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Brown-Forman’s Multi-Tranche Issuance ‘A’; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold TRNS shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 4.37 million shares or 4.39% more from 4.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Minerva Limited Liability owns 395,892 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 0% or 2,719 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Lp Nc invested 0.01% in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Acadian Asset Management Ltd has 38,055 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Trust Advsrs LP holds 12,353 shares. Signaturefd invested in 26 shares or 0% of the stock. Howe And Rusling invested 0.03% in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Invesco stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Perritt Cap Management Inc holds 35,000 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Grandeur Peak Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Moreover, Northern Trust Corp has 0% invested in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) for 24,996 shares. Manatuck Hill Prtnrs Llc reported 0.55% in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Cove Street reported 60,000 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag accumulated 20,661 shares or 0% of the stock.

Qci Asset Management Inc increased Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) stake by 18,531 shares to 564,658 valued at $20.47M in 2019Q1. It also upped Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) stake by 7,450 shares and now owns 86,934 shares. Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was raised too.

Analysts await Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 5.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.2 per share. TRNS’s profit will be $1.39M for 30.38 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Transcat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

