Qci Asset Management Has Lowered Its Transcat (TRNS) Holding as Share Value Declined; Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Holder Point72 Asset Management LP Boosted Holding by $4.22 Million

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 31.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 31,037 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The hedge fund held 130,037 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.71 million, up from 99,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $137.83. About 876,514 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 22/05/2018 – LRS Client Stanley Black & Decker To Present Session during ASUG Sapphire 2018; 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 06/03/2018 Vidmar Launches First 12 Gauge Steel All-Welded Heavy Duty Cabinets; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Stanley Black & Decker’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.30-Adj EPS $8.50; 28/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Supports Wounded Warrior Project; 18/05/2018 – Garage Equipment Market: 2018 Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are Stanley Black & Decker, Snap-on, Fortive, APEX Tool, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – STANLEY BLACK TO OFFER SKILLSOFT’S SKILLS TRAINING GLOBALLY

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Transcat Inc (TRNS) by 65.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 30,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 16,054 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $369,000, down from 46,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Transcat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $22.15. About 8,976 shares traded. Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has risen 4.70% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNS News: 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q EPS 33c; 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q Rev $42.5M; 22/05/2018 – Transcat Reports Operating Income Up 14% on Record Revenue for Fiscal 2018; 19/04/2018 DJ Transcat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNS); 14/05/2018 – Ack Asset Buys New 1% Position in Transcat Inc

Analysts await Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 5.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.2 per share. TRNS’s profit will be $1.39 million for 29.14 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Transcat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

