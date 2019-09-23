Qci Asset Management Has Lowered Flir Systems (FLIR) Holding by $12.07 Million; Share Value Declined; Sand Hill Global Advisors Has Trimmed Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $340,516

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 3,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 55,607 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, down from 58,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $309.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $123.48. About 3.38 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Flir Systems Inc (FLIR) by 97.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 223,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 5,428 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $294,000, down from 228,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Flir Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 253,062 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC – BOARD APPROVED EXTENSION OF JIM CANNON’S EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT THROUGH APRIL 2022; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $1.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.76 BLN TO $1.79 BLN; 07/05/2018 – FLIR Systems Announces Webcast of Upcoming 2018 Investor Day; 07/03/2018 – Flir Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.11 TO $2.16, EST. $2.10; 22/04/2018 – DJ FLIR Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIR); 25/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT SAYS IT HAS REACHED $30 MLN SETTLEMENT WITH FLIR SYSTEMS TO RESOLVE ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF ARMS EXPORT CONTROL ACT; 26/03/2018 – Flir Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment is 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 129 reduced holdings. only 51 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 115.23 million shares or 0.67% more from 114.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.02% or 20,254 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru invested in 0.03% or 581,032 shares. American Intl Grp stated it has 46,841 shares. 1.78M are held by Eagle Asset Mgmt. Bb&T Corp owns 19,190 shares. Blackrock owns 9.91 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. First Mercantile Tru Com invested 0.03% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Perigon Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 59,406 shares. Bridges Investment Mgmt holds 8,143 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 2.01M shares or 0.1% of the stock. 46,000 were reported by Balyasny Asset. Illinois-based Calamos Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0% or 23,100 shares. Mondrian Partners reported 89,076 shares. Shell Asset Management invested in 10,454 shares.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index 500 Fund (VFINX) by 1,888 shares to 2,053 shares, valued at $557,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 287,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $80.01 million for 22.64 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.36% EPS growth.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $974.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 89,803 shares to 172,651 shares, valued at $8.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.90 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

