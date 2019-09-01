Qci Asset Management Has Decreased Transcat (TRNS) Position by $668,822 as Shares Declined; As Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Peninsula Asset Management Upped by $352,755 Its Holding

Peninsula Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peninsula Asset Management Inc bought 3,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 18,102 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 15,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’; 29/04/2018 – Even the most successful people have their limits, including billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates; 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities; 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 08/03/2018 – Microsoft Corporation vs Improved Search LLC | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 03/08/2018

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Transcat Inc (TRNS) by 65.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 30,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 16,054 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $369,000, down from 46,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Transcat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $169.71M market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $23.23. About 19,951 shares traded. Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has risen 4.70% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNS News: 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q Rev $42.5M; 19/04/2018 DJ Transcat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNS); 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q EPS 33c; 14/05/2018 – Ack Asset Buys New 1% Position in Transcat Inc; 22/05/2018 – Transcat Reports Operating Income Up 14% on Record Revenue for Fiscal 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carderock Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 45,373 shares or 2.18% of the stock. Town & Country Retail Bank & Dba First Bankers invested in 62,848 shares or 3.52% of the stock. Kistler invested 0.82% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bartlett And Lc invested in 797,757 shares or 3.6% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 3.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Phocas Financial reported 4,820 shares stake. Convergence Investment Partners Llc owns 75,360 shares. Hilton Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14,219 shares. Cortland Associates Inc Mo holds 6,555 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Brighton Jones Ltd Com stated it has 537,544 shares or 7.67% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Westfield Cap Limited Partnership has invested 1.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 5,750 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. First Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lord Abbett & Lc accumulated 2.88M shares. Architects invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Peninsula Asset Management Inc, which manages about $196.40M and $138.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Small Cap 600 Ishares (IJR) by 5,545 shares to 123,682 shares, valued at $9.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, INFN, LITE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: MSFT, LEDS, ADI, VIOT – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Large-Cap Tech Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 5.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.2 per share. TRNS’s profit will be $1.39M for 30.57 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Transcat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher on tech boost – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for May 21, 2019 : JWN, TOL, PSTG, SE, URBN, CRMT, OOMA, TRNS, PXS – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Small-Cap Stocks Beating the Russell 2000 in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO) by 10,029 shares to 238,857 shares, valued at $13.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 18,531 shares in the quarter, for a total of 564,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP).