Qci Asset Management Has Cut Its Flir Systems (FLIR) Stake by $2.61 Million; As Gentherm (THRM) Market Valuation Declined, Van Berkom & Associates Has Decreased Holding

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc (THRM) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 115,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The institutional investor held 1.95M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.02M, down from 2.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Gentherm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $35.9. About 110,616 shares traded. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has declined 6.38% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical THRM News: 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR, EXCLUDING UNREALIZED CURRENCY LOSSES, EXPENSES AND OTHER IMPACTS RELATED TO ACQUISITIONS WAS $0.50; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO MODIFIES MAXIMUM PERMITTED INVESTMENT IN VIETNAM WAS INCREASED TO $45 MLN; 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC THRM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.37, REV VIEW $1.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED; 08/03/2018 – Gentherm Names Yijing H. Brentano as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM – FOURTH AMENDMENT ESTABLISHES MEANS FOR DETERMINING ALTERNATIVE FOR LIBOR IF DETERMINED THAT ASCERTAINING LIBOR IS NO LONGER POSSIBLE; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm Debuts Automotive lndustry’s First Thermoelectric Battery Thermal Management Solution for 48-volt Lithium-lon Batteries; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q Rev $261.9M; 01/05/2018 – Gentherm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gentherm Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THRM)

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Flir Systems Inc (FLIR) by 19.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 55,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 228,960 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.89M, down from 284,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Flir Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $47.56. About 933,398 shares traded or 18.76% up from the average. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 21/05/2018 – WINTON ADDED FLIR, POOL, CVCO, PLCE, CENT IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – STATE DEPT. CONCLUDES $30M SETTLEMENT W/ FLIR SYSTEMS; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $2.11-Adj EPS $2.16; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $1.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – SourceSecurity: FLIR introduces Saros outdoor perimeter security camera for commercial businesses; 22/05/2018 – FLIR Launches Radar and Thermal Products for Border Patrol and the Dismounted Warfighter; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-L3’s growth strategy guided by credit rating risk; 17/05/2018 – Flir at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Rev $439.6M; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Adj EPS 48c

Analysts await Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.52 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.54 per share. THRM’s profit will be $17.15M for 17.26 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Gentherm Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.64% EPS growth.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 16,078 shares to 25,377 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laureate Education Inc by 516,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3,791 shares to 45,519 shares, valued at $18.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO) by 10,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Cp.

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $80.00M for 20.15 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.36% EPS growth.