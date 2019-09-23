Qci Asset Management Has Boosted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake; Dana Investment Advisors Lowered D R Horton (DHI) Holding By $2.50 Million

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased D R Horton Inc (DHI) stake by 8.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 58,125 shares as D R Horton Inc (DHI)’s stock rose 3.56%. The Dana Investment Advisors Inc holds 656,238 shares with $28.30M value, down from 714,363 last quarter. D R Horton Inc now has $19.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $52.19. About 5.42 million shares traded or 28.90% up from the average. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSOLIDATED PRE-TAX PROFIT MARGIN TO A RANGE OF 12.1% TO 12.3%; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With a Homebuilding Debt to Total Cap Ratio of 24.2%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL’S KHOURY SAYS DHI HAS SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar

Qci Asset Management Inc increased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 1.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Qci Asset Management Inc acquired 286 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Qci Asset Management Inc holds 18,725 shares with $35.46M value, up from 18,439 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $883.40B valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $8.27 during the last trading session, reaching $1785.89. About 2.45 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 05/04/2018 – KEZI 9 NEWS: BREAKING: Body found floating in Amazon Creek and Oak Patch Road. EPD on the scene. Live coverage on KEZI 9 News; 02/05/2018 – APTOS OFFERS AMAZON PAY WITH MULTI-CURRENCY PAYMENT OPTION TO R; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos pictures humanity as a two-planet species in the near future; 27/03/2018 – BAHRAIN’S BATELCO SAYS SELECTED BY INFORMATION AND EGOVERNMENT AUTHORITY TO HELP IMPLEMENT MIGRATION OF NUMBER OF MINISTRY PLATFORMS TO AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 01/05/2018 – A tweet from Bernie Sanders shows Amazon has critics on both sides of the American political spectrum; 29/05/2018 – Protesters at Amazon shareholder meeting to fly a plane with a banner reading: ‘Bezos needs a boss’; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Shows Signs of Edging Out Instacart at Whole Foods; 24/05/2018 – AMZN DEVICE MISTOOK BACKGROUND CHAT AS ‘SEND MESSAGE’ COMMAND; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON: IN-CAR DELIVERY AT NO EXTRA COST FOR PRIME MEMBERS

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.25 EPS, up 2.46% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DHI’s profit will be $462.23 million for 10.44 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.79% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering DR Horton (NYSE:DHI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. DR Horton has $5900 highest and $4500 lowest target. $52.71’s average target is 1.00% above currents $52.19 stock price. DR Horton had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Susquehanna. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of DHI in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. The stock of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by BTIG Research. JMP Securities maintained D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) rating on Tuesday, September 17. JMP Securities has “Market Outperform” rating and $5200 target. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities given on Tuesday, April 9. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 690,290 shares. Shufro Rose & Lc holds 0.04% or 10,101 shares in its portfolio. Cna Financial Corp accumulated 83,800 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Shaker Invests Lc Oh holds 0.92% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 32,107 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corp owns 108,166 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cleararc reported 5,093 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Mngmt LP owns 32,750 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tcw Grp Inc has 0.15% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Investment House Ltd Company holds 8,035 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 26,116 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 16,967 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 45,518 shares. Shine Inv Advisory reported 0.03% stake. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated owns 4.77M shares. Ls Invest Advsr Lc invested 0.06% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 139,957 shares to 192,135 valued at $26.83 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 78,296 shares and now owns 95,932 shares. Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) was raised too.

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased Canopy Growth Corp stake by 183,116 shares to 52,828 valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Schwab U.S. Mid (SCHM) stake by 13,608 shares and now owns 61,380 shares. Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brighton Jones Lc has 75,986 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank stated it has 989 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. 1,883 are held by Tompkins Financial Corp. Ohio-based Private Harbour Invest Mngmt Counsel Limited Com has invested 0.88% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Duff Phelps Inv Mgmt Co has invested 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jarislowsky Fraser invested in 0% or 391 shares. Callan Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 112 shares. Thornburg Investment Mngmt invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oppenheimer & Co owns 33,270 shares. Melvin Mgmt LP owns 9.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 468,035 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 4,882 shares. The New York-based Community State Bank Na has invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Quantitative Mngmt Limited Liability invested 4.63% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Liability Co Oh reported 409 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. 197 were reported by Paloma Prns.

Among 4 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2334’s average target is 30.69% above currents $1785.89 stock price. Amazon had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Friday, August 2. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, June 21. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 3. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co.

