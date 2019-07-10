Qci Asset Management Decreased Position in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) by $5.96 Million; Covington Capital Management Trimmed Its Intuit (INTU) Position by $496,422

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 98.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 132,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,997 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91,000, down from 134,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $46.76. About 1.97 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of incorrect earnings; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Lifts Activision Citing Benefits of Tax Overhaul — Market Talk; 16/04/2018 – Activision Blizzard Partners with Nielsen on Esports Brand Valuation; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First; 22/05/2018 – Activision ‘Best Positioned’ for Coming Billion-Dollar Bonanza; 17/05/2018 – Activision announces ‘Call of Duty’ battle-royale game to compete with ‘Fortnite’; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, ON A NON-GAAP BASIS, EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $0.78

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management sold 1,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,537 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.78M, down from 58,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $274.38. About 325,687 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 64.29% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $153.20 million for 58.45 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 3,538 shares to 107,682 shares, valued at $13.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 7,122 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,854 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Charles Cp New Com (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 0.95% or 126,000 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Limited has invested 0.33% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Qci Asset New York reported 1,997 shares stake. 1.22M are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Sumitomo Life Ins Com owns 29,252 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 837,854 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Manchester Limited Company reported 6,002 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.07% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Adage Prtn Gp Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 247,643 shares. Twin Cap Management invested in 30,170 shares. Ww Asset accumulated 54,632 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) or 30 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Markel has invested 0.19% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 EPS, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,776 shares to 276,428 shares, valued at $14.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 75,239 are held by Alta Capital Mngmt Lc. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.77% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 299,344 shares. 63,352 were accumulated by Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.24% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Trustmark Natl Bank Trust Department owns 629 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hanseatic Mgmt Inc reported 3,418 shares. Glob stated it has 0.06% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested 0.97% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.81% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 32,692 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 975 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn owns 904,530 shares. First Mercantile Tru reported 779 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0.04% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Duncker Streett Communication reported 0.26% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). 1.06M were accumulated by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma.