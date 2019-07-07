Qci Asset Management Decreased Its Transcat (TRNS) Stake; Rathbone Brothers Plc Has Lifted Xylem Usd0.01 Common Stock (XYL) Stake By $1.68 Million

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased Transcat Inc (TRNS) stake by 65.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 30,401 shares as Transcat Inc (TRNS)’s stock declined 0.62%. The Qci Asset Management Inc holds 16,054 shares with $369,000 value, down from 46,455 last quarter. Transcat Inc now has $187.31 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $25.65. About 25,271 shares traded. Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) has risen 46.73% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNS News: 19/04/2018 DJ Transcat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNS); 22/05/2018 – Transcat Reports Operating Income Up 14% on Record Revenue for Fiscal 2018; 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q Rev $42.5M; 22/05/2018 – Transcat 4Q EPS 33c; 14/05/2018 – Ack Asset Buys New 1% Position in Transcat Inc

Rathbone Brothers Plc increased Xylem Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock (XYL) stake by 15.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rathbone Brothers Plc acquired 21,327 shares as Xylem Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock (XYL)’s stock rose 5.19%. The Rathbone Brothers Plc holds 156,576 shares with $12.38M value, up from 135,249 last quarter. Xylem Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock now has $14.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $82.84. About 654,869 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 4.06% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.37% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL)

Among 3 analysts covering Xylem (NYSE:XYL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Xylem had 9 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, May 3. Goldman Sachs maintained Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Goldman Sachs has “Hold” rating and $73 target. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Sunday, February 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset One Limited holds 190,144 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Sun Life reported 0.01% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Millennium Mgmt Ltd owns 6,707 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 15,975 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Natixis Advsr LP stated it has 32,143 shares. North Amer holds 0.11% or 8,700 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd reported 54,694 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 116,779 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Private Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.67% or 47,435 shares. Edge Wealth Management Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Co, Washington-based fund reported 32 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,497 shares. Assetmark stated it has 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Nicholas Invest LP reported 33,349 shares. Valley Natl Advisers holds 0% or 111 shares in its portfolio.

Rathbone Brothers Plc decreased Union Pacific Corp Usd2.50 Common Stock (NYSE:UNP) stake by 2,566 shares to 43,334 valued at $7.25 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Philip Morris Intl Inc Npv Common Stock (NYSE:PM) stake by 13,660 shares and now owns 79,238 shares. Bank Of America Corp Npv Common Stock (NYSE:BAC) was reduced too.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.49 million activity. 35,526 Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) shares with value of $2.49M were sold by Napolitano Kenneth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold TRNS shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 4.37 million shares or 4.39% more from 4.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 5,317 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp holds 0% or 131,543 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Wells Fargo Mn holds 7,703 shares. Essex Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp accumulated 0% or 284,123 shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Llp reported 0% stake. Northern Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 24,996 shares. Punch And Associate Mgmt holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) for 340,398 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 38,055 shares. Illinois-based First Trust LP has invested 0% in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 1,586 shares. 145,956 were reported by Ameriprise Fincl. Thb Asset owns 241,906 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Sei Invs Communication stated it has 0% in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS).

