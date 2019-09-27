Qci Asset Management Decreased Its Position in Walt Disney Company (DIS) as Shares Rose; Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Position In Medtronic Plc (MDT) Was Lifted

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 17.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 30,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 140,074 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.56M, down from 170,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $130.44. About 3.42 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro, a Disney Digital Veteran, Is Named ESPN President; 23/05/2018 – ABC’s Bruce Rosenblum to Exit Disney Amid Restructuring; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 1.25 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 14.50M shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41 billion, up from 13.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $107.25. About 921,979 shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02 billion and $54.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Faro Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FARO) by 80,330 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $53.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cohu Inc (NASDAQ:COHU) by 190,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.35 million shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.13% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Madison Inv invested in 306,505 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Amer Century Incorporated invested in 10.73 million shares. Moreover, Anchor Capital Advsrs Lc has 0.78% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 220,083 shares. 396,111 were accumulated by Cibc Markets Inc. State Farm Mutual Automobile accumulated 0.4% or 3.34M shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc accumulated 6,484 shares. 25,016 are held by Cetera Advisor Ltd Com. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 1.15% or 11,171 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Oh reported 0.48% stake. Hm Payson & holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 222,491 shares. Moody Savings Bank Tru Division accumulated 71,873 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Philadelphia reported 280,595 shares stake. Cubic Asset Mgmt Lc invested 1.55% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Brinker holds 0.37% or 103,506 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.28% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 329,201 shares. Camarda Fin Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 1,524 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Cibc Markets owns 726,269 shares. First Citizens Commercial Bank Tru Comm accumulated 13,318 shares. Clear Street Limited Co holds 3,800 shares. Kistler invested in 0.8% or 15,142 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Valmark Advisers reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mcmillion Capital Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cobblestone Capital Limited Liability has invested 1.76% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C invested in 247,138 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Moore Mgmt Lp holds 0.63% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 192,500 shares. Fenimore Asset owns 1,838 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Switzerland-based Swiss Natl Bank has invested 0.88% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 77,918 are held by Parsons Management Incorporated Ri.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 286 shares to 18,725 shares, valued at $35.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Granite Construction Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 45,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 371,648 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).